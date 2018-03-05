Trump’s Ranting, Volatile Ex-Aide Tries To Spill The Beans On POTUS

“I think they may… I think that he may have done something during the election,” Sam Nunberg told MSNBC. “But I don’t know that for sure.”

REPORTER: "Do you believe that the special counsel has something on Donald Trump?"



— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2018

In a series of bizarre interviews with CNN and MSNBC, former President Donald Trump campaign manager Sam Nunberg dared Special Counsel Robert Mueller to arrest him (a statement he retracted later) and said he suspected President Donald Trump “may have done something illegal” — or not.

Nunberg ranted about how he had no intention of complying with a subpoena, which ordered him to testify before a grand jury investigating Russia’s alleged hacking of the 2016 presidential elections.

Nunberg was fired from the Trump campaign after he posted racist messages on Facebook. He also has been on the outs with Trump, who sued Nunberg for $10 million for allegedly violating a confidentiality agreement and leaking information about then-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski’s relationship with Hope Hicks, who later became Trump’s communication director.

Following the news that Mueller had subpoenaed him, Nunberg had a spectacular meltdown and appeared to ramble on cable news networks about Trump’s alleged elections misconduct.

He also bashed the White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who undermined his role in Trump’s campaign, claiming he lacked knowledge about its inner workings.

“She’s a joke,” Nunberg responded. “OK, fine, yeah, she’s unattractive, she’s a fat slob. But that’s unrelevant [sic]. The person she works for has a 30 percent approval rating.”

He then made a number of hysterical claims in the interviews.

Nunberg told MSNBC’s Katy Tur that he thinks the FBI may have something on Trump — or maybe not.

“I think they may… I think that he may have done something during the election,” Nunberg told MSNBC. “But I don’t know that for sure.”

KATY TUR: "Do you think that they [i.e., Mueller] have something on the president?



— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2018

Nunberg said his interview with the special counsel left him feeling that the FBI was honing in on Trump’s trip to Moscow for the Miss Universe beauty pageant in 2013. During the trip, Trump allegedly participated in lewd sex acts with Russian prostitutes, according to the Steele dossier.

However, Nunberg said Trump’s bodyguard told him that one of the then-real estate mogul’s Russian contacts, Emin Agalarov, offered to send women up to Trump’s room, but he refused.

“He’s too smart for that, he didn’t want it,” said Nunberg of the president.

He told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he believes Trump knew about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting by top campaign officials and a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on the then-Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

“All he had to say was, ‘Yeah, we met with the Russians. The Russians offered us something, and we thought they had something, and that was it,'” Nunberg said. “I don’t know why he went around trying to hide it.”

Last year, Trump reportedly crafted a fake statement about Russian adoptions to explain away the Trump Tower meeting, in the name of his son Donald Trump Jr., on Air Force One. However, the president has denied any such wrongdoing.

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2018

The former campaign manager said he believes Mueller “thinks that Trump is the Manchurian Candidate,” an assessment that Nunberg disagrees with.

Nunberg also said Trump’s foreign policy aide Carter Page was also colluding with Russia, but he undermined Page’s role in it.

“He was not really an adviser, Jake, come on — do you really think he was an adviser? He was a name on a list,” Nunberg said.

As for his subpoena, Nunberg expressed amusement at the notion that he can be arrested for refusing to comply with the subpoena.

Talking to Katy Tur, he said it would be “funny” if he got arrested. Later, Nunberg asked Tapper for advice in how to proceed with the summons.

“Do you think should I cooperate? Should I spend 80 hours going over my e-mails, Jake?” he asked.

“If it were me, I would,” Tapper replied. “Just my opinion. Because it sounds like pain, but he is the special counsel and he does have the long arm of the law.”

Before wrapping up his unhinged statements at one of his interviews, CNN host Erin Burnett asked Nunberg whether he had been drinking because she could smell alcohol on his breath.

Nunberg said he had not been drinking and had only taken his regular meds — antidepressants — before appearing on TV.

Despite his denial of being drunk, the fact that he admitted to being on antidepressants indicates he is struggling with emotional and mental instability. With that in mind, Nunberg's comments need to be taken with a grain of salt.

Following the series of train wreck interviews, Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino tweeted that he had been in contact with a more clear-minded Nunberg and he vowed to cooperate with Mueller and seek treatment for whatever undisclosed issue or addiction he's battling.

— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 6, 2018

"He told me this stuff that he wanted to go public with it,” Gasparino said of his correspondence with Nunberg. “I asked him three times, whether he was sure and is he of sound mind to do this. He told me he was drinking…I just watched him on MSNBC and CNN and the man needs help.”

Talk about a meltdown.

At this point, whether or not anything Nunberg said was true no longer matters because his credibility is out of the window. It is clear that he was not the right person to bring on television to discuss the ongoing Russia probe.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: REUTERS, Kevin Lamarque