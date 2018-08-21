Cohen Pleads Guilty, Says He Made Payments At Trump's Direction

President Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and other charges, saying he made payments to influence the 2016 election at the direction of a candidate for federal office.

Cohen has not reached a plea agreement, but one could be reached as early as Tuesday, NBC News said, citing the sources.

Lanny Davis, a lawyer for Cohen, declined to comment.

The probe is being led by the office of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in Manhattan. A spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A plea bargain by Cohen could include a promise to cooperate with authorities, but it was not immediately clear whether that would extend to other federal investigations.

Federal agents had seized documents and files from Cohen in April that stemmed from a referral from the office of Robert Mueller, the U.S. special counsel looking into possible coordination between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

Trump has repeatedly denied there was any collusion and called the Mueller investigation a witch hunt. Russia has denied meddling in the election. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Moscow had interfered.

Read More Trump Who? Michael Cohen Removes POTUS Affiliation From Twitter Bio

Banner and thumbnail credit: Jeenah Moon, mediaexpress.reuters.com