Playboy Model Details How Trump Allegedly Keeps His Affairs Quiet

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal alleges that she and President Donald Trump had a nine-month affair, which she ended when he became disrespectful toward her.

Who is Karen McDougal? Trump accused of new affair with Playboy Playmate https://t.co/6mVnYQMsg7 pic.twitter.com/rd8kfyLDX1 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 16, 2018

He paid for her flight and hotels. He offered money after the first time they slept together. And he made sure to never to leave a paper trail.

This is how a former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, describes her alleged nine-month affair with President Donald Trump, which took place more than a decade ago. McDougal, in handwritten notes to a friend, described the affair as consensual.

They first met, according to her notes, at a Playboy event during the taping of Trump’s former reality show “The Apprentice.” Trump asked for her number, and eventually the two had several meet-ups in the months that followed.

Trump would take McDougal to a private bungalow in Beverly Hills, the former model wrote in notes obtained by The New Yorker magazine. They had dinner, “talked for a couple hours – then, it was ‘ON’,” McDougal wrote. “We got naked + had sex.”

After they had intercourse, McDougal said that Trump tried to pay her. She rejected the payment, telling him she wanted to sleep with him and wasn't expecting money.

Their affair began just two years after Trump had married Melania Trump and just months after their son, Barron, was born.

Her relationship with Trump mirrors what other women say were his tactics for keeping his affairs private.

“No paper trails for him,” McDougal noted. “In fact, every time I flew to meet him, I booked/paid for flight + hotel + he reimbursed me.”

The affair, which began in 2006, ended in 2007 because McDougal said she felt guilty.

“She couldn’t look at herself in the mirror anymore,” her friend, John Crawford, said.

McDougal had written the notes about her affair with Trump to Crawford, who in turn delivered them to The New Yorker. McDougal has confirmed that the notes were hers.

She said that she also felt Trump was treating her with disrespect and made comments that disturbed her. Trump referred to McDougal’s mother as an “old hag,” and when a friend of McDougal (who was in the same limousine she and Trump were riding in) mentioned a relationship with an African-American individual, Trump made disparaging remarks about that individual preferring “the big black d---.”

McDougal was prepared to tell her side of the story, but she was prevented from doing as much through a concerning tactic. She made a deal with American Media Inc., which publishes the National Enquirer, to give the details of their relationship.

Promising to also give her a regular column in the magazine, AMI never ran the story, opting to “kill” the piece instead of publishing it. David Pecker, who runs AMI, is a personal friend of Trump’s and has been accused of using the organization to help Trump in the past.

The deal between AMI and McDougal, however, would not prevent her from speaking if there were “legitimate press inquiries,” according to The New Yorker.

Another adult entertainment personality, Stephanie Clifford (who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels), was allegedly bound by a gag order that was paid for by Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, to keep details of her affair with the reality star a secret. Because Cohen revealed details of that transaction, Clifford said she is no longer bound to adhere to the agreement, and she is taking steps toward possibly revealing information about her several meetings with Trump in the near future.

The White House and Trump’s legal team have denied all allegations of affairs he’s had in the past during the mid-2000s, including relationships with Clifford and McDougal. Yet it seems that the evidence would suggest otherwise, including the discovery of legal roadblocks that were meant to prevent these stories from ever reaching the public’s eye. There could be legal implications for these cover-ups, but one thing’s for certain: As time progresses, more damaging information about Trump’s past continues to haunt him.