Iraq War Propagandist Ari Fleischer Calls On US To Destabilize Iran

The morning after President Donald Trump lashed out at Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a scathing, late-night Twitter rant, former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer added to the chorus by suggesting the U.S. should work towards destabilizing Iran.

Fleischer, who was on the forefront of President George W. Bush’s disastrous Iraq strategy, recently appeared on Fox News and implied the prevalent “dissatisfaction throughout the Iranian society with its government” was a reason enough for the U.S. to intervene and dismantle the current political regime in the Middle Eastern country.

“The people want their basic needs, they want their food, they want their health care, they want their environment, and the Iranian government is so corrupt it’s making it much harder for people to live in that country,” Fleischer said.

“But the more unstable we can help Iran to become,” he continued, “the better it is to actually secure peace if we can get rid of that theological regime one day.”

Fleischer has a well-documented history of propagating false assertions and predictions about the Iraq War strategy Bush initiated in 2003. He was also a part of the right-wing front group for the White House, Freedom’s Watch, which produced several privately-funded ad campaigns which primarily aimed to cultivate fears about Iraq allegedly possessing weapons of mass destruction.

Fleisher repeatedly claimed it was America’s interference that brought down the level of violence in Iraq and the Iraqi people were “overwhelmingly pleased” with the efforts of the U.S. to help them get rid of Saddam Hussein’s regime.

“The fact of the matter is, one of the reasons the Iraqi people are supportive of the efforts we’ve had there is because of the effort that’s been done in the reconstruction phase,” he said.

According to a report released by two nonprofit journalism groups back in 2008, Fleischer made 109 unsubstantiated claims about the security risk posed by Iraq in the two years following September 11, 2001.

Fleisher painted a harrowing picture of life in Iran to justify U.S. interference in Middle Eastern politics. However, social media users took to Twitter and made it clear people will no longer buy his bogus rhetoric that misled the nation into one of the most calamitous wars.

The same 'pundits' who sold the US public on a criminal and calamitous invasion of Iraq are now trying the same on Iran - but they need a platform. They can rely on Fox, but is @CNN going to enable another criminal calamity? https://t.co/EOZICJmfz2 — Tony Karon (@TonyKaron) July 23, 2018

I feel like Ari Fleischer has been extremely wrong about this sort of thing before... what was it... it’s even spelled almost the same as Iran... https://t.co/TrzCrB2MyB — Ilya Lozovsky (@ichbinilya) July 23, 2018

Not sure if you remember, @AriFleischer, but there is a country in the Middle East called Iraq where we tried and actually did something like this. You should read up on what happened https://t.co/a19dCU2tVt — Hugh Naylor (@HughNaylor) July 23, 2018

This is mind boggling. After all the death, distress and destruction that the US has sown throughout the world, they are now saying that they want to create more instability. And this is at the same moment that the US is politically tearing itself apart… https://t.co/oojdfnV9Df — gpovanman????????? (@gpovanman) July 23, 2018

Rather than being widely shunned, the people behind the Iraq War are still treated as "experts" and are — shockingly — pushing for another war! https://t.co/OU364mISHW — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) July 23, 2018

