The Four Main Questions Mueller’s Team Apparently Wants To Ask Trump

President Donald Trump’s legal team may not be too excited about their boss sitting down with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team to talk about the ongoing probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, but they are already discussing the main topics the investigators would like to address with the commander-in-chief.

As CNN reported, citing two sources, the special counsel has already prioritized at least four significant points to probe:

The president’s role in crafting the misleading statement on Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russian operatives The circumstances surrounding the infamous meeting The firing of former FBI Director James Comey The firing of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

Last year, after reports surface that president’s eldest son held a meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer at Trump Tower in New York, the president reportedly crafted Trump Jr.’s initial response to the reports of the meeting aboard Air Force One, which was sent out under his son’s name through the Trump Organization.

The statement claimed the meeting was primarily held to discuss adoption of Russian children, a practice popular among American families years ago.

As Trump Jr. later revealed, he organized the meeting to obtain “dirt” on his father’s then-presidential rival, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

As for the commander-in-chief’s decision to fire the former FBI director, well, it took everyone by surprise — including Comey, who was leading his agency's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the presidential campaign and initially thought the news of his termination was a joke.

At the time, Trump and his administration justified the decision by slamming Comey's handling of the election-year email scandal involving Clinton.

Meanwhile, Flynn was fired after he found himself at the center of a raging controversy regarding his alleged ties with Russian ambassador to the U.S.

Earlier this year, Trump told reporters he was “looking forward” to speaking to Mueller regarding the ongoing probe, saying he would do so under oath. However, reports shortly surfaced about the president’s legal team imploring him to turn down the interview.

The reason: Trump’s lawyers are reportedly worried he won’t be able to keep his facts straight, given his well-documented habit of lying and exaggerating things to an extreme, which could very well lead to perjury — the last thing the administration needs right now.

