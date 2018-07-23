Four Men Arrested After Targeting 3-Year-Old In UK Acid Attack

A toddler was attacked with acid while at a store, and the police are saying that the attack was not racially motivated. The boy suffered burns to his face.

Police are looking for 3 suspects after a three-year-old was seriously injured in a suspected acid attack in Worcester, England. Authorities said the boy was "deliberately targeted." pic.twitter.com/IIO9qjAWuJ — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 22, 2018

A young boy was targeted by a group of men in an acid attack on Saturday, and according to the police, it was the result of a “dispute in communities.”

The 3-year-old child was in a buggy pushed by his mother at a Home Bargains store when a group of men either threw or sprayed a "pungent pink chemical" on him. Witnesses said they heard the mom scream, “My baby, my baby, what have they done to my baby?”

The incident was caught on surveillance camera, and so were the images of the four men reportedly involved, which allowed police to identify them.

Four men were arrested for this “unspeakable crime,” police said. They are being questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

The boy suffered burns to his arms and face.

According to Nick Carson, a West Midlands Ambulance Service staff member, the scene was truly heartbreaking.

“It’s horrific, absolutely horrific. We had no inkling or reason to suspect that it was an acid attack, we just thought that maybe he’d come into contact with some sort of chemical. But to find out that afterwards that that was the case, it’s shocking,” Carson said.

West Mercia Police sources told reporters that the mother and her son had moved to Worcester and that the attackers may have followed her.

“The mother fears for her safety and wellbeing and that of her little boy. This is an unspeakable crime,” a spokesperson said.

“Police also fear for the safety of the mother and child and they’ve been temporarily moved away from their home while our investigation continues. They are under police protection. They are safe but still in a state of shock by what happened,” they said.

While a motive has yet to be found, police dismissed claims that the attack had something to do with the far-right group English Defense League and a rally they held in Worcester at the time of the incident.

“It would appear to be an issue within a community rather than linked to some of the wilder theories going around. I understand the woman and child only moved to Worcester recently,” a source told reporters.

West Mercia Police Chief Superintendent Mark Travis explained that authorities are “confident” this attack wasn’t racially motivated.

“There is nothing to suggest that this incident is in anyway motivated by race or anything to do with the EDL protest that took place in Worcester this weekend,” he said. “I think it’s a natural question people would ask but we’re really, really confident that they’re not connected.”

While the attack was caught on camera, police have yet to release the footage.

It’s truly disturbing that, regardless of the nature of the dispute these men had with this woman, they thought that the best way to confront the problem would be to hurt her innocent child. There is no explanation or justification for this besides pure evil.

