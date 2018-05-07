Fox & Friends Host Says Gina Haspel Should Be Proud Of Torture

“I think she should double-down and say, ‘I’m proud of what I accomplished ? whether it was black sites’ enhanced interrogation.”

The hosts at President Donald Trump’s favorite show, “Fox & Friends,” took a leaf out of his book and showed their utmost support for CIA director nominee Gina Haspel.

Under immense scrutiny for her tenure at the agency and alleged waterboarding and other torture techniques used on detainees, Haspel’s nomination raised concerns from both Republicans and Democrats.

However, Fox & Friends’ host Steve Doocy thinks the alleged torture allegations are not a big deal because it was “all within the law.”

“Just keep in mind, whatever she did when she was in power at that point, she was doing it as a directive and it was all within the law,” Doocy said.

Multiple reports suggest while operating as the head of a secret CIA site in Thailand right after the 9/11 terror attacks, Haspel oversaw the detainees being subjected to harsh interrogation techniques that allegedly included waterboarding.

The allegations even prompted the CIA head nominee to back down in an attempt to save her own and the agency’s reputation, in case of a Senate confirmation failure.

But, according to Fox & Friends’ hosts, Haspel should be proud of the alleged torture at the black site in Thailand.

?Thirty-two-year career ... and I think she should double-down and say, ‘I’m proud of what I accomplished ? whether it was black sites’ enhanced interrogation ? and I dare anyone to sit in my shoes and accomplish as much as I’ve done,’” co-host Brian Kilmeade said.

These comments reflect those of the show’s biggest fan, the president of the United States, who showed his support for Haspel via a tweet.

My highly respected nominee for CIA Director, Gina Haspel, has come under fire because she was too tough on Terrorists. Think of that, in these very dangerous times, we have the most qualified person, a woman, who Democrats want OUT because she is too tough on terror. Win Gina! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

The tweet also suggests he is supportive of torture techniques, which is a very troubling stance coming from the commander-in-chief.

Haspel has also received support from John Yoo, who penned the notorious torture memos during George W. Bush’s rule. He said the CIA veteran was being treated unfairly.

Yoo’s own record is not squeaky clean when it comes to torture support. During his time at the Justice Department when Bush was president, Yoo established a very narrow definition of what comprises as torture, claiming it could only be torture if “the victim must experience intense pain or suffering of the kind that is equivalent to the pain that would be associated with serious physical injury so severe that death, organ failure, or permanent damage resulting in a loss of significant bodily function would likely result,” contradicting the UN’s definition of torture which defines torture as “ “any act by which severe pain or suffering, whether physical or mental, is intentionally inflicted on a person” for reasons including “obtaining from him or a third person information or a confession.”

Over the years, torture methods have been proved to be a human rights crisis as well as inefficient, resulting in fabricated information by detainees.

Haspel’s confirmation hearing will see her grilled for her tenure at the CIA, including the allegations of waterboarding.

