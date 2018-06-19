Fox Host On Separating Immigrant Children: 'These Aren't Our Kids'

"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade made the outrageous insinuation, suggesting that "compassion" has varying levels dependent on where a child was born.

President Donald Trump’s policy of separating immigrant parents from their children at the United States southern border was mean-spirited, inhumane, and twisted. So, too, are the comments defending that policy.

While discussing the issue of immigration, "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade made an unbelievable statement regarding the children taken away from their parents. While suggesting that these children were worthy of some level of compassion, it seemed he felt that, because they weren’t American children, they didn’t deserve to be treated equitably.

“Like it or not, these aren’t our kids,” Kilmeade said. “Show them compassion, but it’s not like [Trump] is doing this to the people of Idaho or Texas. These are people from another country and now people are saying that they're more important than people in our country who are paying taxes and who have needs as well."

While Kilmeade did throw out the phrase “show them compassion,” that sentiment is immediately tossed aside by his insinuation that children from different countries are not entitled to the same levels of protection as American kids are. There is nothing defensible about tearing families apart without just cause, as was certainly the case with Trump’s deplorable policy.

Human rights are global, not just belonging to the people of a singular country that respects them. And the right to not be stripped apart from your parents (likely never to see them again) should be universally respected by every freedom-loving country on this planet.

Kilmeade and others like him don’t seem to agree. They’ve articulated a defense of Trump’s family separation policy through trying to make immigrants appear as “the other,” as undeserving of having their universal rights respected, simply because they sought to improve their family’s lives by seeking asylum to the United States.

That sentiment must be rejected. The punishment that Trump inflicted (and indeed, is still inflicting) on these children is beyond reprehensible, and any defense of that policy should be immediately rejected.

