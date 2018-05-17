© Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

Fox Host Makes Inaccurate Historical Claim To Prove America Is Great

by
Alice Salles
A "Fox & Friends" host made a painfully inaccurate historical claim to try to get back at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The attempt backfired.

Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” is legendary for its propaganda-like defense of President Donald Trump. Now, the show will also be remembered for its hosts’ complete lack of history knowledge.

During the Thursday morning show, Ainsley Earhardt tried to sound smart when responding to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Unfortunately, her attempt backfired tremendously.

On Wednesday, Cuomo said America “was never that great,” adding that “We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged.”

Eager to hit him back with something good, Earhardt said the United States had many great moments, such as when it defeated “communist Japan.”

“We defeated communist Japan, radical Islamists... We’re the most generous country in all of the world. Yes, we have our faults, but because of this country our world is definitely a better place. We are great,” the host proudly said.

Despite the certainty in her words, Japan was never communist.

Interestingly enough, the U.S. itself “colluded” with the then-Soviet Union, a communist country, to defeat the Nazis who had the support of Imperial Japan. But perhaps, reminding their viewers of this bit of history may have not felt appropriate, given how the administration is currently under fire for possibly colluding with Russia.

Or perhaps, Earhardt is just too clueless about her country’s own history to make a knowledgeable comment on the matter.

How unpatriotic of her.

