Fox Host Makes Inaccurate Historical Claim To Prove America Is Great

A "Fox & Friends" host made a painfully inaccurate historical claim to try to get back at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The attempt backfired.

Ainsley Earhardt proudly remembers the time that the United States "defeated communist Japan," proving we are truly a Great country. pic.twitter.com/xFMHWtuQ8v — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 16, 2018

Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” is legendary for its propaganda-like defense of President Donald Trump. Now, the show will also be remembered for its hosts’ complete lack of history knowledge.

During the Thursday morning show, Ainsley Earhardt tried to sound smart when responding to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Unfortunately, her attempt backfired tremendously.

On Wednesday, Cuomo said America “was never that great,” adding that “We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged.”

Eager to hit him back with something good, Earhardt said the United States had many great moments, such as when it defeated “communist Japan.”

“We defeated communist Japan, radical Islamists... We’re the most generous country in all of the world. Yes, we have our faults, but because of this country our world is definitely a better place. We are great,” the host proudly said.

Despite the certainty in her words, Japan was never communist.

She probably texted through American history both in high school and in college. — Russia Owns the NRA- The NRA owns Republicans (@outlazymedia) August 16, 2018

Per Wikipedia: Florida State University then transferred to University of South Carolina (where she graduated in 1999) — Dr Richard Abbott (@Catwhoorg) August 16, 2018

Communist Japan. This is where Trump gets his world history class every day—nights are reserved for Sean Hannity. — Questalynne (@questalynne1) August 16, 2018

Interestingly enough, the U.S. itself “colluded” with the then-Soviet Union, a communist country, to defeat the Nazis who had the support of Imperial Japan. But perhaps, reminding their viewers of this bit of history may have not felt appropriate, given how the administration is currently under fire for possibly colluding with Russia.

Or perhaps, Earhardt is just too clueless about her country’s own history to make a knowledgeable comment on the matter.

How unpatriotic of her.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton