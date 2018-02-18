Rush Limbaugh Bashes Teen Shooting Survivors For Demanding Gun Control

“Marches aren’t going to solve it,” said conservative pundit Rush Limbaugh days after a deadly school shooting. "The solution is concealed-carry in schools.”

Even after a gunman shot and killed 17 innocent people in what is one of the worst school shootings in the United States’ modern history, gun-loving conservatives continue to tout the importance of easily accessible firearms.

Fox News' Chris Wallace invited conservative pundit and known gun fanatic Rush Limbaugh to comment on the latest massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, just moments after he spoke with the teenage shooting survivors who are planning to march on Washington to advocate for stricter gun laws.

“Marches aren’t going to solve it,” Limbaugh told “Fox News Sunday” Chris Wallace. “Chris, the next shooter is out there. The next shooter probably has the gun that he’s going to use. … How is anything that we’re talking about going to stop that?”

He went on to call the gun control awareness march, dubbed as the “March For Our Lives,” a “political agenda.”

Instead of offering a sensible solution to prevent such tragedies from unfolding in the future, Limbaugh then went on to present the worst possible suggestion to hand gun violence.

“The solution to me — and I know this is going to cause all kinds of angst — but the solution is we need concealed carry (of weapons) in the schools,” he said.

The conservative radio host also bashed the young survivors of bringing up the National Rifle Association and the Republican lawmakers who are receiving fistfuls of funding from the organization and refusing to blame firearms for such bloodshed.

“These students think they’re taking politics out of this,” Limbaugh continued. “The minute they bash the NRA, it’s politics. … This is an event that advances a political agenda for the American left and the Democrat Party. Bash the NRA.”

While Fox News’ decision to invite a pro-gun conservative to comment on the gun control march right after interviewing the shooting survivor seemed a bit odd (and completely in character with what the network usually represents), it is important to note that United States has a massive gun violence problem and people like Limbaugh are only making the situation worse.

Earlier, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School senior Emma Gonzalez, who was in the school auditorium when suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire, also called out President Donald Trump and other NRA-funded lawmakers in an impassioned speech at a gun control rally outside Ft. Lauderdale Courthouse.

“If the president wants to come up to me and tell me to my face that it was a terrible tragedy, and how it should never have happened, and maintain telling us how nothing is going to be done about it, I’m going to happily ask him how much money he received from the National Rifle Association,” the teenager said.

She didn’t stop there.

“To every politician who is taking donations from the NRA: shame on you!” Gonzalez continued as the crowd began to chant “shame on you” alongside her. “Politicians who sit in their gilded House and Senate seats funded by the NRA telling us nothing could have been done to prevent this: We call BS!”

