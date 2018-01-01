Fox News And Alex Jones Are Getting Sued For Pushing Fake News

Multiple people in conservative media are finally facing lawsuits for actively spreading wild conspiracy theories to the masses for political reasons.

Fox News and Alex Jones, the creator of the conspiracy theory website InfoWars, are being sued for pushing fake news to their audiences.

On the Fox News side, contributing reporter Malia Zimmerman, commentator Ed Butowsky, and the network itself are being sued by the family of a Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer who was killed in 2016.

Jones, on the other hand, is being sued for defamation after claiming Charlottesville counter-protester Brennan Gilmore was a “deep state operative.”

The Fox News lawsuit claims that the parties involved helped push a conspiracy theory connecting the death of Seth Rich to the massive leak of thousands of DNC emails published by WikiLeaks. Rich was murdered in Washington D.C. in what police determined to be a botched robbery. A report by Zimmerman, however, alleged that Rich had been in contact with WikiLeaks before his death and leaked emails to the organization. The story suggested that this might have been the motive behind his murder.

The story unraveled within hours of publication. Rod Wheeler, the private investigator and Fox contributor who Butowsky brought on to investigate the death and who Zimmerman’s article cited, told CNN that he had no evidence of Rich ever having been in contact with WikiLeaks.

According to the lawsuit filed by the Rich family, Zimmerman and Butowsky contacted the family under false pretenses to support their story. The lawsuit also describes the “facts” in Zimmerman’s report as “false and fabricated.”

“No parent should ever have to live through what we have been forced to endure,” Rich’s parents said in a statement. “The pain and anguish that comes from seeing your murdered son’s life and legacy treated as a mere political football is beyond comprehension.”

Butowsky said the lawsuit is “one of the dumbest” he’s seen.

When it comes to InfoWars' Jones, Gilmore, the man whose widely-circulated video of a car running down a crowd of counter-protesters at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, said he has endured harassment from Jones' followers for months.

Jones accused Gilmore of being a "shill" for the "deep state."

"Today, I'm asking a court to hold them responsible for the personal and professional damage their lies have caused me, and more importantly, to deter them from repeating this dangerous pattern of defamation and intimidation," Gilmore said in a statement.

Jones has yet to comment on the situation.

Hopefully real consequences come out of these lawsuits. The media needs to start being held accountable for the role it plays in promoting fake news for political agendas.