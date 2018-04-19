Fox News Guest Taunts Laura Ingraham On TV: 'Where’s Your Sponsors?'

Immigrant rights advocate Enrique Morones cut into a critical lecture from the Fox News host to taunt her loss of sponsors, and then his screen disappeared.

A guest on Laura Ingraham’s show mocked the Fox News host for losing sponsors after making fun of a Parkland school shooting survivor and gun control advocate.

While speaking with a Republican candidate for governor of California and Ingraham, immigrant rights advocate Enrique Morones cut into a critical lecture from the Fox News host to taunt her loss of sponsors. Ingraham lost many of her sponsors after making fun of Parkland student David Hogg last month.

“Enrique, I just want to tell you: God bless you, I really, I wish the best for you. But you have been so incredibly rude and nasty since almost the first second of this appearance. And so to say ‘who is he?’ I’m sure he doesn’t know who you are,” Ingraham said. “So who cares? If the conversation — which is why we actually invited you on the show, to have a conversation — about a topic that’s actually really important,” at which point Morones interjected, “Where’s your sponsors? David Hogg got rid of half of them. A high school kid shut you down.”

Morones’ panel then disappeared from the screen, leaving only Ingraham and the gubernatorial candidate on-air.

Ingraham then used the comments by Morones to more broadly condemn the political discourse among liberals.

“The sad thing is this is how the left operates,” she said.

The widespread condemnation of liberal political discourse by Ingraham is hypocritical. Ingraham has previously used her platform to mock those whose opinions she disagrees with; to tell athletes who aren’t conservatives to shut up while supporting those with right-wing views; and to use Hillary Clinton as a distraction from important political issues.

While Morones may not have been engaging with the issues Ingraham wanted to raise at the moment, Ingraham’s show frequently distracts from significant political discourse by gratuitously criticizing those who disagree with her and, in doing so, diminishing the quality of political discussion.