Yes, A Fox & Friends Host Just Called Trump A 'Dictator'

“This is history. We are living — regardless of what happens in that meeting between the two dictators — what we are seeing right now, this is historic.”

A Fox News anchor called Trump a "dictator" pic.twitter.com/djiTcKxRGb — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) June 10, 2018

As President Donald Trump touched down Singapore to attend the most anticipated summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a host on the POTUS' favorite cable channel called him a "dictator."

It was a mistake, of course, but a fitting comparison.

The hilarious gaffe occurred on "Fox & Friends" during an interview with former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci when host Abby Huntsman interrupted to announce the commander-in-chief had arrived in Singapore.

“There is the president of the United States, Donald Trump, about to walk down those [Air Force One] stairs, stepping foot in Singapore as we wait this historic summit with the North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un,”reported Huntsman.

“Anthony, talk to us about this moment,” she added, turning to Scaramucci. “This is history. We are living — regardless of what happens in that meeting between the two dictators — what we are seeing right now, this is historic.”

It was sudden but neither the host nor Scaramucci acknowledged the slip-up.

Instead, Scaramucci went on to praise Trump as a “disruptive risk taker” who is “willing to break the usual bonds of” not going to a “meeting like this.”

However, the internet wasted no time in pointing out Huntsman's huge blunder.

It was likely if a host of some other news network had made such remarks, it wouldn’t have necessarily made headlines, but in this case, Huntsman happened to be the representative of Fox News – a network whose support for Trump, and vice-versa, is well-documented.

Even though Fox and Friends seems to believe that Trump is a "Dictator" he hasn't quite reached that level yet, thanks to our Judiciary.



With that said, he is about halfway there, so we might as well just refer to him as a D*ck



Yes, the president of the United States is a D*ck! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 10, 2018

Hahaha oops



That moment when a Fox & Friends host accidentally calls Trump a dictator and no one even bats an eye



Huntsman: "Regardless of what happens in that meeting between the two dictators, what we're seeing right now, this is history." pic.twitter.com/hB2jg2XCrJ — Lis Power (@LisPower1) June 10, 2018

Fox 'N Friends, in their excitement over their hero @realDonaldTrump arriving in Singapore to do big boy negotiations with Kim Jong-un, slipped up and called Trump a dictator https://t.co/wohCx7pyjO — David Pakman (@dpakman) June 10, 2018

This morning, a Fox & Friends host called Donald Trump a “dictator” while praising his policy accomplishments and nobody at Fox News seemed to notice. — Craig Harrington (@Craigipedia) June 10, 2018

Shortly after, Huntsman, who is the daughter of U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman, took to Twitter to apologize.

Apologized on the show. I’ll never claim to be a perfect human being. We all have slip ups in life, I have many :) now let’s all move on to things that actually matter. https://t.co/k2hGjZcHRB — Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) June 10, 2018

However, as many pointed out, the Fox News host wasn’t entirely wrong to call the president a dictator, as Trump has those tendencies as well as has a history of admiring authoritarians. For instance, when Chinese President Xi Jinping announced changing the country’s constitution to stay in power indefinitely, the POTUS suggested U.S. should follow in the footsteps of Xi.

The commander-in-chief took a small delegation of close advisors, secretary of state Mike Pompeo and national security advisor John Bolton, to Singapore at a two-day summit which he described it as a “mission of peace.”

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon