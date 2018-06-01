© REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Yes, A Fox & Friends Host Just Called Trump A 'Dictator'

by
Aliza Ali
“This is history. We are living — regardless of what happens in that meeting between the two dictators — what we are seeing right now, this is historic.”

 

As President Donald Trump touched down Singapore to attend the most anticipated summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a host on the POTUS' favorite cable channel called him a "dictator."

It was a mistake, of course, but a fitting comparison.

The hilarious gaffe occurred on "Fox & Friends" during an interview with former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci when host Abby Huntsman interrupted to announce the commander-in-chief had arrived in Singapore.

“There is the president of the United States, Donald Trump, about to walk down those [Air Force One] stairs, stepping foot in Singapore as we wait this historic summit with the North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un,”reported Huntsman.

“Anthony, talk to us about this moment,” she added, turning to Scaramucci. “This is history. We are living — regardless of what happens in that meeting between the two dictators — what we are seeing right now, this is historic.”

It was sudden but neither the host nor Scaramucci acknowledged the slip-up.

Instead, Scaramucci went on to praise Trump as a “disruptive risk taker” who is “willing to break the usual bonds of” not going to a “meeting like this.”

However, the internet wasted no time in pointing out Huntsman's huge blunder.

It was likely if a host of some other news network had made such remarks, it wouldn’t have necessarily made headlines, but in this case, Huntsman happened to be the representative of Fox News – a network whose support for Trump, and vice-versa, is well-documented.

 

 

 

 

 

Shortly after, Huntsman, who is the daughter of U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman, took to Twitter to apologize.

 

 

However, as many pointed out, the Fox News host wasn’t entirely wrong to call the president a dictator, as Trump has those tendencies as well as has  a history of admiring authoritarians. For instance, when Chinese President Xi Jinping announced changing the country’s constitution to stay in power indefinitely, the POTUS suggested U.S. should follow in the footsteps of Xi.

The commander-in-chief took a small delegation of close advisors, secretary of state Mike Pompeo and national security advisor John Bolton, to Singapore at a two-day summit which he described it as a “mission of peace.”

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

