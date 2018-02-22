Fox News Host Says NRA Spokeswoman 'Had It Worse' During Gun Town Hall

Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends" said that "no one had it worse" than National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch during a town hall on guns last month.

A spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association is a greater victim than students who survived a school shooting earlier this month, a Fox News host recently insinuated.

During a Thursday morning broadcast of the morning show "Fox & Friends," NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch discussed reforms that she said she was happy to hear President Donald Trump considering — including arming school teachers who would somehow deal with the threat of an active shooter situation.

“Instead of seeing headlines exploring that further, I’ve seen people mocking him because he’s going and discussing some teachers who want to voluntarily arm themselves,” Loesch said.

She added, “I hope that we can explore that, and I hope the media can do it genuinely.”

A genuine discussion of that suggestion, however, would look at what exactly would happen during an active shooter event if a teacher had a gun. That teacher, presumably, would have a handgun — and would have to go up against a shooter with an assault rifle and a large cache of bullets.

The other idea is that the teacher having a gun in the first place would act as a deterrent against would-be shooters. But as has been explained in studies, concealed carry laws haven’t worked as deterrents elsewhere. There’s simply no reason to think they’d work in schools.

Finally, when police respond to an active shooter situation, they lool for an individual with a gun. If teachers are holding guns, too, they’re automatically the target of the responding law enforcement team, subject to being shot and killed on sight in that situation.

Yet when Loesch made the suggestion to arm teachers, an honest conversation was absent from "Fox & Friends" hosts, who didn’t bring up these points for discussion. Instead, they commended her for speaking at a town hall meeting directly to students who had survived a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, early in February.

“No one had it worse than you in that town hall, with people so emotional and illogical, they were inconsolable," host Brian Kilmeade said to Loesch.

Shame on you @kilmeade "No one had it worse than you" to Loesch

You owe an apology to the parents who lost their children and to the students who watched their friends brutally gunned down. They are still being terrorized daily because of people like youhttps://t.co/fn998dxMdl — Serenity (@serenityatsea) March 1, 2018

It’s shockingly abhorrent that Kilmeade would consider Loesch the victim of a harsh talking to, especially when the children and community members in that town hall had not at that time even finished burying the 17 individuals who were killed on Feb. 14.

Loesch is known for making outlandish statements, yet this time the host himself went too far in his defense of her. Who really had it worse? The NRA spokeswoman who had to defend her belief to a room of grieving family members? Or the community itself, which had just witnessed one of the worst mass shootings in recent American history? The answer should be obvious.