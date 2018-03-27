Laura Ingraham Ridicules Parkland Survivor Over College Rejections

Parkland survivor David Hogg called for Fox News advertisers to boycott Laura Ingraham’s show after the right-wing host bullied him on Twitter.

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham once again unleashed her hatred towards a teenager who survived one of the deadliest school shootings in the modern U.S. history by bullying him on Twitter for not being accepted into University of California, Los Angeles; University of California, Santa Barbara; University of California, San Diego or University of California, Irvine.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg, one of the rising young activists in the movement against gun violence, recently told the TMZ about his four college rejections – a fact that Ingraham, a notorious right-wing pro-gun media personality, used to mock him on social media.

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

“It’s not been too great for me and some of the other members of the movement, like Ryan Deitsch,” said Hogg, according to the TMZ. “It’s been kind of annoying having to deal with that and everything else that’s been going on but at this point, you know, we’re changing the world. We’re too busy. Right now it’s hard to focus on that.”

Well, given the fact Hogg, along with his classmates, not only witnessed the traumatic 14th February mass shooting at his Parkland, Florida, school that resulted in the deaths of 17 people but also initiated a mass movement to end school shootings, ridiculing him for not being accepted into a couple of schools was a low blow – even for someone like Ingraham.

Following the appalling tweet, the 17-year-old student took to Twitter to call for advertisers to boycott Ingraham’s show.

Working on a list rn ! — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

Hogg’s younger sister, Lauren, also posted a powerful tweet addressing first lady Melania Trump and her campaign to end cyberbullying.

This is not the first time the young activist has called out the first lady on Twitter.

Shortly after the Parkland school shooting, Lauren Hogg asked Trump to condemn her husband’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. for liking conspiracy theory tweets calling her brother a “crisis actor.”

Hey @FLOTUS you say that your mission as First Lady is to stop cyber bullying, well then, don’t you think it would have been smart to have a convo with your step-son @DonaldJTrumpJr before he liked a post about a false conspiracy theory which in turn put a target on my back — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) February 23, 2018

Meanwhile, this is what social media users had to say about Ingraham’s petty tweet.

Check out @davidhogg111, he's leading the boycott efforts for Laura Ingraham's show. She's attacking him. We can't let that happen. It's sick, twisted and disgusting. Time for FauxNews to #FireIngraham. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 29, 2018

Laura Ingraham is attacking Stoneman Douglas Survivor David Hogg for not getting accepted into his first choice of college. At least we know Laura Ingraham will have no problem getting accepted into Hell. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 29, 2018

Why are Laura Ingraham and other conservative extremists so terrified of a teenager? Maybe they sense the next generation is going to end their ride on the gravy train of lies, anger and meanness... https://t.co/kWa5lRuXpX — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 29, 2018

Laura Ingraham’s Wikipedia page has been updated to reflect her most recent accomplishments! pic.twitter.com/6lRPlXvZfk — Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) March 29, 2018

Dear David,



Please ignore Laura Ingraham. You’ve already changed the world and it doesn’t matter which college you go to. It’s their loss.



Sincerely,#BoycottIngramAdverts — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 29, 2018

Laura Ingraham should volunteer at her kids’ school. She can be the person they point to when they say ‘That’s what a cyberbully looks like and these are the kind of things a cyberbully says.’ — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) March 29, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Mike Segar