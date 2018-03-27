© Reuters, Mike Segar

Laura Ingraham Ridicules Parkland Survivor Over College Rejections

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
Parkland survivor David Hogg called for Fox News advertisers to boycott Laura Ingraham’s show after the right-wing host bullied him on Twitter.

David Hogg

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham once again unleashed her hatred towards a teenager who survived one of the deadliest school shootings in the modern U.S. history by bullying him on Twitter for not being accepted into University of California, Los Angeles; University of California, Santa Barbara; University of California, San Diego or University of California, Irvine.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg, one of the rising young activists in the movement against gun violence, recently told the TMZ about his four college rejections – a fact that Ingraham, a notorious right-wing pro-gun media personality, used to mock him on social media.

 

“It’s not been too great for me and some of the other members of the movement, like Ryan Deitsch,” said Hogg, according to the TMZ. “It’s been kind of annoying having to deal with that and everything else that’s been going on but at this point, you know, we’re changing the world. We’re too busy. Right now it’s hard to focus on that.”

Well, given the fact Hogg, along with his classmates, not only witnessed the traumatic 14th February mass shooting at his Parkland, Florida, school that resulted in the deaths of 17 people but also initiated a mass movement to end school shootings, ridiculing him for not being accepted into a couple of schools was a low blow – even for someone like Ingraham.

Following the appalling tweet, the 17-year-old student took to Twitter to call for advertisers to boycott Ingraham’s show.

 

 

Hogg’s younger sister, Lauren, also posted a powerful tweet addressing first lady Melania Trump and her campaign to end cyberbullying.

 

This is not the first time the young activist has called out the first lady on Twitter.

Shortly after the Parkland school shooting, Lauren Hogg asked Trump to condemn her husband’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. for liking conspiracy theory tweets calling her brother a “crisis actor.”

 

Meanwhile, this is what social media users had to say about Ingraham’s petty tweet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fox News And NRATV Shamelessly Mock Students Protesting Gun Violence

