Laura Ingraham Calls Migrant Child Detention Centers 'Summer Camps'

by
Aliza Ali
“Since more illegal immigrants are rushing the border, more kids are being separated from their parents, and are temporarily housed in what are essentially summer camps.”

 

In the wake of widespread outrage the White House officials have pushed back against critics of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy which has separated nearly 2,000 children from their families in just a couple of months.

Predictably, the anchors at President Donald Trump’s favorite news network, Fox News, also didn’t stay behind in defending the notorious policy and, in doing so, spouted some of the most vile and mostly inaccurate statements.

Case in point: Laura Ingraham described the detention facilities housing immigrant youth as “essentially summer camps.”

“Consistent with American law, when a party is arrested, your children are either sent to relatives or they become wards of the state,” Ingraham said. “So since more illegal immigrants are rushing the border, more kids are being separated from their parents, and are temporarily housed in what are essentially summer camps.”

Apparently, Ingraham’s idea of summer camps is highly distorted as by no means putting children in cages and keeping them from their parents for an indefinite amount of time sounds like a fun activity for kids.

However, this wasn’t the only absurd statement the host made in her desperate attempt to defend the administration’s draconian measure, which has rocked the nation.

 

 

 

 

 

The host didn’t make any mention of the heartbreaking photos of the facility La Perrera (the Dog Kennel) where dozens of children were encased inside small caged areas, nor did she play the audio of kids desperately sobbing for their parents, as border agents callously joked, “We have an orchestra here.”

Instead, she followed the commander-in-chief’s lead and attacked Democrats for feigning outrage in a bid to “emotionally manipulate” the public for political gain.

Just recently, amid widespread public outcry, Trump once again wrongly blamed Democrats for ripping families apart— a policy that he could end whenever he chooses.

 

 

Soon enough, social media users on Twitter lashed out at Ingraham for downplaying a serious crisis situation.

 

 

 

 

 

Other members of the Trump administration have defended the child separation policy by putting up wildly unreasonable arguments.

For instance, hard-line conservative commentator Ann Coulter regurgitated unfounded claims regarding children at the border, saying that they are nothing but child actors given lines so Americans take pity on them.

All of this goes to show how officials of the Trump administration have turned a blind eye to the ongoing crisis and advocates will go to great lengths to lie in order to defend the contentious policy.

Fortunately, other members of the media and Democratic lawmakers have toured the facilities to make sure the country is not kept in dark about the sufferings of innocent children.

