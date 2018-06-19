Laura Ingraham Calls Migrant Child Detention Centers 'Summer Camps'

“Since more illegal immigrants are rushing the border, more kids are being separated from their parents, and are temporarily housed in what are essentially summer camps.”

Laura Ingraham describes the detention facilities where children are sent after being forcibly separated from their parents as "essentially summer camps." pic.twitter.com/K6ao3lbS6Q — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 19, 2018

In the wake of widespread outrage the White House officials have pushed back against critics of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy which has separated nearly 2,000 children from their families in just a couple of months.

Predictably, the anchors at President Donald Trump’s favorite news network, Fox News, also didn’t stay behind in defending the notorious policy and, in doing so, spouted some of the most vile and mostly inaccurate statements.

Case in point: Laura Ingraham described the detention facilities housing immigrant youth as “essentially summer camps.”

“Consistent with American law, when a party is arrested, your children are either sent to relatives or they become wards of the state,” Ingraham said. “So since more illegal immigrants are rushing the border, more kids are being separated from their parents, and are temporarily housed in what are essentially summer camps.”

Apparently, Ingraham’s idea of summer camps is highly distorted as by no means putting children in cages and keeping them from their parents for an indefinite amount of time sounds like a fun activity for kids.

However, this wasn’t the only absurd statement the host made in her desperate attempt to defend the administration’s draconian measure, which has rocked the nation.

Laura Ingraham defends the incarceration of children because the kids could be "freshrecruits" for MS-13 pic.twitter.com/NcJrNZT1Zq — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) June 19, 2018

Ingraham hails Trump and Sessions for trying to "protect" children...by separating them from their parents pic.twitter.com/OxF5tuSqig — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) June 19, 2018

Ingraham says the detained kids "live a lot better" than kids in cities and homeless veterans.....and that the real victims are the taxpayers pic.twitter.com/QurSqpGLGk — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) June 19, 2018

Ingraham claims Central America wants to "export their poverty and their desperation to our nation," and liberals want them to come in because they don't care about poor children in America pic.twitter.com/GLXfknpbjj — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) June 19, 2018

The host didn’t make any mention of the heartbreaking photos of the facility La Perrera (the Dog Kennel) where dozens of children were encased inside small caged areas, nor did she play the audio of kids desperately sobbing for their parents, as border agents callously joked, “We have an orchestra here.”

Instead, she followed the commander-in-chief’s lead and attacked Democrats for feigning outrage in a bid to “emotionally manipulate” the public for political gain.

Just recently, amid widespread public outcry, Trump once again wrongly blamed Democrats for ripping families apart— a policy that he could end whenever he chooses.

It is the Democrats fault for being weak and ineffective with Boarder Security and Crime. Tell them to start thinking about the people devastated by Crime coming from illegal immigration. Change the laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

Soon enough, social media users on Twitter lashed out at Ingraham for downplaying a serious crisis situation.

Now that they have that “come and take it” girl as their 5th, it’s time for Ann Coulter, TomiLahren, Laura Ingraham, and Kellyanne Conway to merge and form a really racist blond Voltron. — OhNoSheTwitnt?? (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 18, 2018

19/ When attorneys like Laura Ingraham—acting as right-wing apologists for an inhumane, un-American justice policy—deliberately *pretend* that individuals in pretrial status can be called "criminals" and that non-violent offenders are usually held pretrial, they disgrace the bar. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 19, 2018

Ann Coulter called traumatized migrant children "child actors," and Laura Ingraham compared mass detention facilities with cages as "summercamp" for migrant children.



This is who Trump listens to.



This is who his base worships.



People devoid of basic human decency. — Aisha Sultan (@AishaS) June 19, 2018

Hey guys, remember summer camp? How the police would drag you screaming into a cage and you wouldn't know where your parents were or if you'd ever see them again?



Those were the days!



Laura Ingraham is an immoral person. — Don Morris (@ElMastaDon) June 19, 2018

Other members of the Trump administration have defended the child separation policy by putting up wildly unreasonable arguments.

For instance, hard-line conservative commentator Ann Coulter regurgitated unfounded claims regarding children at the border, saying that they are nothing but child actors given lines so Americans take pity on them.

All of this goes to show how officials of the Trump administration have turned a blind eye to the ongoing crisis and advocates will go to great lengths to lie in order to defend the contentious policy.

Fortunately, other members of the media and Democratic lawmakers have toured the facilities to make sure the country is not kept in dark about the sufferings of innocent children.

