Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Slams Trump: ‘The Problem Is You’

"You are so darned focused on promoting a financial boom that you fail to see that you are the one creating this moral bust,” Cavuto said. “And we could all be the poorer for it.”

Check out Neil's latest Common Sense https://t.co/VYe1fr1ru7 — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) August 23, 2018

President Donald Trump has long used false numbers to claim he has benefited America’s economy like no other president.

According to Trump, his “America First “policies have created more jobs for Americans and the country is doing better than ever financially — a claim that is full of holes.

And like many times before, when embroiled with controversy, Trump used the United States’ so-called financial staging after former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort’s conviction and former attorney Michael Cohen’s guilty plea.

"If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor,” Trump said in a recent interview.

But this time, Fox News’ Neil Cavuto had had enough.

Offering a seething rebuke of Trump’s usual defense against critics, Cavuto said while the POTUS might be right many people are “out to get him” but more often than not the problem is Trump himself.

In his monologue, the Fox News host blasted the president for using the U.S.’ “stock market” spike to cover up for the “moral bust” he has created.

?You are so darned focused on promoting a financial boom that you fail to see that you are the one creating this moral bust,” Cavuto said. “And we could all be the poorer for it.”

Cavuto also insinuated that when Trump keeps changing his statements on issues like hush money payments or the infamous Trump Tower meeting, it doesn’t only threaten a “constitutional crisis” but also a financial one.

“You don’t prevent a constitutional crisis by threatening a financial one,” Cavuto said. “But, Mr. President, you guarantee both, when your very actions and words create that crisis or make people think that you’re hiding one.”

He then took to criticize the president’s changing lines on controversies that have been “worrisome and tiresome,” which included shifting statements on hush money payments to adult actress Stormy Daniels and former playboy model Karen McDougal and the notorious 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

“Like when you say you knew nothing about payments to a stripper and a former Playboy model, until you did. Then explained your former lawyer Michael Cohen made those decisions, until we heard on tape you did. Just like you said you knew nothing about a Trump Tower meeting back in June 2016 that included your son Donald Trump, Jr. and some Russian officials,” he said. “Then clarified that meeting really wasn't about getting dirt on Hillary Clinton, but about Russian adoptions. Then clarified yet again, that nothing came of that meeting of which you knew nothing, so there's nothing to see here. Move on.”

He then went on to talk about other untruthful claims made by Trump — which he often uses to lambast the press for printing what he calls “Fake News.”

“Like when you argued that Ohio Governor John Kasich was unpopular when he wasn't. Or U.S. Steel was building six new steel mills when they weren't. Or said your poll numbers were higher than when Abraham Lincoln was president, even though we didn't have polls when Lincoln was president. Or argued crime was way up in Germany when it was the lowest in decades,” he said.

“Said foreigners were screwing us with 20-plus percent tariffs on our cars, but not a word about the 20 percent tariffs that we slap on their trucks. Argued we have a massive trade deficit with Canada when we're actually running a current accounts surplus with Canada. Said you enacted the biggest tax cuts in American history when they weren't. Didn't personally benefit from your tax cut, but you did,” Cavuto added.

Cavuto also took a shot at Trump referring to any negative press as “fake news.”

“But oftentimes, Mr. President, the problem is you. What you say. And how you keep changing what you say,” he said.

“I know you'll call this fake. But the implications of what you're doing, Mr. President, are very real.”

Thumbnail / Banner : REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque, Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images