Fox News And NRATV Shamelessly Mock Students Protesting Gun Violence

A Fox News show’s co-host mocked various celebrities joining the march against gun violence, “I take my gun guidance from Miley Cyrus.”

As the country marched for stricter gun control, Fox News and the National Rifle Association seemed to be the only two organizations “confused” as to why the March For Our Lives was actually taking place.

As hundreds and thousands of protestors gathered for the march led by Parkland teens, after they were victims to gun violence that took 17 lives, student activist and Florida shooting survivor, Emma Gonzalez, very clearly explained the reason for the march.

When asked what does she expect out of the march and the reason for holding it, she said, “I want and incredibly large voter registration turnout to happen here. I want people who don’t understand what we’re feeling to come away with this thinking, ‘I might understand this.’ … It’s incredibly important to us that we have really really strong voter education and registration, and that we have a lot of people who empathize, rather than feel apathy.”

Despite the well thought-out and fairly simple-to-understand answer, Fox News and the NRA still think the students leading the march are confused, unclear about what they want and just plain angry.

Fox News anchors started off their morning by asking Independent Women’s Forum’s Julie Gunlock, if she thought the students who “mean well” were “misguided.” Gunlock agreed.

“I do think to some degree all these marches and Hollywood stars and networks pushing this, leads to a little bit of protest fatigue,” said Gunlock.

The show’s co-host mocked various celebrities joining in on the march, “I take my gun guidance from Miley Cyrus.”

Similarly, the NRATV claimed the march was a part of a bigger plan to “strip” Americans “of their rights to defend themselves and their loved ones” and “gun-hating billionaires and Hollywood elites are manipulating and exploiting children,” reemphasizing Fox News’ stance that the “children” are clueless.

The post along with a membership invitation, read, “Today’s protests aren’t spontaneous. Gun-hating billionaires and Hollywood elites are manipulating and exploiting children as part of their plan to DESTROY the Second Amendment and strip us of our right to defend ourselves and our loved ones.”

In a scathing video posted on NRATV’s YouTube channel, Colion Noir, called the march a “carnival.”

He went a step further with the mocking claiming, “It looks like a march to burn the Constitution and rewrite the parts that they don’t like in crayon.”

Noir also taunted Florida teen in a similar video where he seethed the Florida students were “only relatable because their classmates are dead.” In the same video clip he advocated the use of guns, “These kids ought to be marching against their own hypocritical belief structures. The only reason we’ve ever heard of them is because the guns didn’t come soon enough.”

However, if reactions are anything to judge by, the “misguided” march definitely pushed some NRA buttons. Fox News, on the other hand, decided that the return of a certain co-host from maternity leave was way more important than covering the march, as they spent most of their time showing montages and video messages as Abby Huntsman returned after giving birth.

A day before the march took place, Lou Dobbs’ program on Fox Business entertained a panel including guest Dom Giordano who said, “I see these kids, the Parkland kids, a couple of them are out of control.”

Dobbs seemed to agree, “Isn’t that disgusting? I mean, we’re tuning in to high school assemblies, to get the aggregated wisdom of 18 year olds.”

During the broadcast of the march, Fox News anchors and reporters tried (and failed) to disregard the student protestors at every given opportunity.

Fox News anchor Leland Vittert said, “The match appears based on the signs they’re against other things as well. Student organizers hope that will force Congress into passing comprehensive gun control and improving school safety” however it should just be a “unified demonstration against gun violence.”

Vittert then asked a reporter whether these protestors had “one unified message” or they are “just angry?”

Peter Doocey, walking in Washington D.C. “noted” there were “a lot of the signs are anti-NRA, anti-Republican lawmakers.”

“We have not seen very much about what Congress did yesterday in that omnibus, put in the fix NICS, background check up. But everybody is here and they’re protesting and again, it’s a mixture of homemade signs like this one end gun violence, and then we’ll have professional signs like this one from the Manhattan district attorney’s office,” he said while continuing his “analysis."

In an attempt to rid of “confusion” Fox News faced due to the rally and its connection to the NRA, reporters turned to the “misguided children.” Thankfully, they had answers to help them.

“I think that a lot of people are using their power for things that are unjust when it comes down to it. Lives mean a lot more than money and sometimes you need to sacrifice your money in order to do what’s right and I think that they need to realize if they want to be on the right side of history then they need to help us out a little bit and save lives of students and teachers,” explained a student who held the sign “No NRA Money.”

Hopefully, the “misguided” children were able to guide Fox News and the NRA as to what they actually stand for.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Reuters/Colin Hackley