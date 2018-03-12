Fox News Touts Itself As ‘Real News’ In Latest Network Tagline

“Fox is the one place where dissent is allowed,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said in an ad promoting its new tagline, "Real News. Real Honest Opinion."

Teaser of the new @FoxNews ad campaign, branding and slogan:

"Real News. Real Honest Opinion." pic.twitter.com/DYMozdBPju — mcbc (@mcbc) March 12, 2018

Fox News has adopted a new and ironic slogan: “Real News. Real Honest Opinion.”

The tagline was revealed in a series of ads featuring the network’s top news and commentary anchors.

“Fox is the one place where dissent is allowed,” said Tucker Carlson, one of Fox News’ star hosts. Sean Hannity also appears in the promotion, advocating for the network’s opinion side. Journalists Martha MacCallum and Chris Wallace appear in the ad as well.

Read More Trump Calls Fox Host For Advice During Meeting With VA Secretary

“We are going to ask the tough questions because there is a lot of conventional wisdom out there that needs to be challenged,” McCallum said in one of the spots.

Interestingly enough, this new campaign comes just after Carlson and Hannity were forced to backtrack false claims about its rival network, CNN, on-air. Both hosts promoted the story that CNN scripted questions for Parkland, Florida, students who participated in a town hall that was broadcasted after the Valentine's Day shooting massacre.

CNN debunked the false narrative by providing emails of the exchange between one of its producers and a student who was slated to participate but ultimately opted out.

After the story was proven false, Carlson and Hannity took a moment during each of their shows to set the record straight, prompting questions about the network's credibility.

It seems as though, in the era of so-called "fake news," the network is trying to clean up its image so that viewers will continue to take them seriously and they can keep their slot as the country's most-watched cable channel.

This is not the first time the network has changed up its slogan. Back in June 2017, Fox News traded its longstanding "Fair and Balanced" tagline for "Most Watched. Most Trusted."

At the time, the network maintained that the change was not related to programming or editorial decisions, but instead a conscious effort to distance itself from Roger Ailes, the network's now-deceased founder and former chairman who was ousted before his death after being accused of sexual harassment.

While good marketing for any company is very important, Fox News' efforts to spruce up its image will mean nothing if the network's content doesn't actually reflect what the new slogan says. If Fox News executives truly want to embrace this new tagline, perhaps their anchors should consider ditching the conspiracy theories and stick to reporting facts.