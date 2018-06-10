Macron Calls Trump Incoherent After He Refuses To Sign G7 Statement

“We spent two days to obtain a text and commitments. We will stand by them and anyone who would depart from them… shows their incoherence and inconsistency.”

President Donald Trump, predictably, did not leave his little temper tantrums at the White House. So, in a humiliating episode, French President Emmanuel Macron, decided to school him.

The move came after Trump refused to endorse a G-7 statement. Trump’s chief economic adviser said the United States pulled out of supporting the communique because the president was enraged by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. On Saturday, Trudeau used a press conference to refuse U.S.’s demand for a sunset clause in NAFTA, the agreement that Trump has on various moments, pushed to abolish or renegotiate. Trudeau also stated that Canada would retaliate in response to Trump’s move to impose punishing tariffs on aluminum and steel goods from Canada, the European Union and Canada.

The announcement put Trump in a rage and he branded the Canadian PM as “dishonest and weak” and accused him of stabbing the U.S. “in the back.” The president, who had already left the gathering in Quebec, then tweeted he had instructed his officials to not endorse the final communiqué, which had already been agreed and published.

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

In response, Macron said in a statement France would stand by the G-7 joint communiqué — which includes a pledge by the seven leading industrialized democracies to “continue to fight protectionism” — despite Trump’s refusal.

“International cooperation cannot depend on fits of anger or little words. Let us be serious and worthy of our people,” Macron's office said in a statement obtained by Le Monde.

The statement did not mention Trump by name but he could not have meant someone else.

“We spent two days to obtain a text and commitments. We will stand by them and anyone who would depart from them, once their back was turned, shows their incoherence and inconsistency,” Macron stated.

Before the G-7 summit, Trump scuffled with Macron over the tariffs.

Macron declared on Thursday that “the six countries of the G-7 without the United States are a bigger market taken together than the American market. There will be no world hegemony if we know how to organize ourselves. And we don’t want there to be one."

For his comments, Trump fired back on Twitter, stating, “Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the U.S. massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers. The EU trade surplus with the U.S. is $151 Billion, and Canada keeps our farmers and others out.”

