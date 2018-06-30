France's Mbappe Is Donating His World Cup Salary, Bonuses To Charity

Kylian Mbappe not only continues to impress on the field in the World Cup but he also wins millions of hearts off the field because of his kind gesture.

The 18-year-old, hotshot Kylian Mbappé Lottin, lit up League One and the Champions League with Monaco this season. He also became the first Frenchman born after France's win in the 1998 World Cup final to be picked for the national team, earning a penalty and scoring two goals in a 4-3 win over Argentina, becoming one of the best attackers in the world.

Mbappé made his French international debut in March and is the second youngest to ever play for the country.

The France forward became the football world's most expensive teenager last summer when he joined the French giants from Monaco for a fee believed to be £166m and a lot of children back home are going to benefit from his performance.

The teenager gives his French match fee of around $19,896 (£17,000) after every match because thinks he shouldn’t have to be paid for representing his country.

The money donated by the player then goes to a charity that helps setting up sport activities for children with disabilities.

According to L’Equipe, Mbappe is going to donate all of his bonuses to the Premiers de Cordees association, a charity dedicated to helping children with disabilities to play sports. He even promised to donate his World Cup bonus to them moving forward now that France is headed to the quarterfinals. Mbappé’s estimated World Cup bonus is to be around €20,000 per match and it will all go towards the charity that he proudly represents.

How brilliant is that? Indeed a classy gesture by Mbappe at a very young age

