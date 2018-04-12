Self-Identified Trump Supporter Shoots A Cutout Of Parkland Survivor

Just days after a former host at pro-Trump Sinclair-owned channel threatened to sodomize David Hogg, who just turned 18 and is a survivor of a mass shooting.

Just because twitter suspended him, it does not mean the @FBI should not have a chat with him.

here is the video before the account was suspended.

He goes by LAWEREWORLF pic.twitter.com/EMm9Ha6P2X — ALT- Immigration ?? (@ALT_uscis) April 12, 2018

A self-proclaimed Trump supporter filmed himself shooting an assault rifle at a photo of Parkland school shooting survivor in a disturbing video, which has, thankfully, been removed from several social media platforms.

Frank Espinoza, who goes by the online name of "LAWereWolf," shot the video at a shooting range where he placed a cut-out image of David Hogg’s head to use it as a target.

“You want to push society to a civil war? You want to make us all fight?” Espinoza says in the clip, calling Hogg "the b***h at CNN."

“You want to see what a civil war looks like? I’m going to show you what a civil war looks like, David," he adds, before riddling the cutout with bullet holes.

Apart from the fact that the video is a direct threat to a person's life, here are some facts that help explain why it's way more disturbing: a) Hogg survived a mass shooting at 17 b) While he has taken it upon himself to push for more sensible gun laws via activism, Hogg, among other survivors, is still reeling from the trauma of losing friends in the shooting, which claimed 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school.

It's tragic how some people like Espinoza have been shamelessly peddling all sorts of conspiracy theories to discredit Parkland survivors like Hogg and Emma Gonzalez.

It has been particularly bad for Hogg who has been accused of being a crisis actor, mocked for his grades and even been threatened with sexual assault, recently, by a former host at pro-Trump Sinclair-owned channel — all because Hogg wants a safer America.

