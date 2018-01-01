French Waiter Says His Firing For Rudeness Was Cultural Discrimination

Both defendants filed to dismiss the lawsuit, but they were rejected by the tribunal, which has indicated it wants to give the waiter a chance to explain his case.

Two years ago, a waiter in Vancouver was fired for being “aggressive, rude, and disrespectful.” Now, Guillaume Rey is suing his former employer for discrimination, saying he didn’t act inappropriately — he’s just French.

Rey filed a suit with the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal against Milestones Restaurant and parent company Cara Operations, where he worked between October 2015 and August 2016.

The restaurant admitted Rey was good at his job and received much positive feedback from diners, but it alleged his conduct with colleagues was inappropriate. As a shift leader, he sometimes supervised other servers. He didn’t appear to excel at these supervision tasks.

His employer described his demeanor as “combative and aggressive” and said he continued to demonstrate these tendencies even after being disciplined.

The restaurant manager said a server came to her office “borderline in tears” after an interaction with Rey, who claimed he was courteous during their discussion.

Rey alleged he was fired for his “direct, honest, and professional personality.”

Both defendants sought to dismiss the lawsuit but were denied. A tribunal member said the refusal to dismiss the case shouldn’t be interpreted as an indication that Rey will win.

“Mr. Rey will have to explain what it is about his French heritage that would result in behavior that people misinterpret as a violation of workplace standards of acceptable conduct,” she wrote.

Julien Mainguy, the founder of a company that helps French-speaking people integrate into Canadian society said the cultural divide is quite visible.

“The culture in Canada, it’s a non-conflict culture, particularly in the professional area,” he said. “Most of the French-speaking people from Europe, they tend to be very direct.”

Neither Rey nor the restaurant are likely thrilled about their respective situations. But for those who have never worked in food service, this case provides some insight into the pervasive and emotionally-fueled drama in the kitchen.

