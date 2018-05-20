Unruly Airline Passenger Gropes Woman, Urinates On Seat During Flight

Boulder resident Michael Allen Haag has reportedly been charged felony count of interfering with a flight crew and a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.

Here’s the accuser airplane urinator, Michael Allen Haag. Court documents outline what he’s accused of on that @FlyFrontier flight late last week. He’s also accused of touching a neighboring passenger - several times - against her will. pic.twitter.com/MxTFwKlt6W — Jeremy Hubbard (@JeremyHubbard) May 21, 2018

After weeks of reading headlines about partially shattered airplane windows, disorderly flight attendants and racist passengers, you probably thought flying couldn’t get any worse.

Well, it apparently can.

A man aboard a Charleston-bound Frontier Airlines flight was caught on camera urinating on the seat in front of him. The incident took place after the flight attendants had moved the “extremely intoxicated” passenger to the back of the airplane for allegedly groping a woman, reported Fox-affiliate KDVR.

Boulder resident Michael Allen Haag, who was arrested at the Charleston airport for interfering with flight crew and indecent exposure, was reportedly sitting in his assigned middle seat when he started talking to the woman seated next to him and told her he was going to South Carolina to meet up with an old girlfriend. The woman said he also told her he was “physically excited,” asked a lot of personal questions and kept staring at her “chest and legs as she was wearing a tank top and shorts.”

According to an FBI affidavit, he then began touching the woman sitting on the other side, who was asleep at the time. At first, Haag allegedly touched her fingers, but he then moved his hands to her leg. That’s when the woman woke up and started yelling.

“I hear a woman scream, ‘If this man f****** touches me one more time, I’ll f****** kill him,’” recalled a passenger named Emily, who would later film the man peeing mid-flight. “She said that he ordered two double shots of vodka, so four drinks while they were sitting there. He was out of his mind. Like, he couldn’t speak, he was mumbling. This man was extremely intoxicated.”

The airplane crew then asked Haag to move to another seat and told Emily, who was sitting in the same row, she “might want to get up just in case he tries to touch you.”

When the woman took her phone out to discreetly take a picture of the alleged harasser, things took a horrifying turn.

“While I have my phone out trying to take a discreet photo, he starts to pee and urinate on the seat in front of him,” she explained. “And I scream, he’s f****** peeing. He’s peeing. Oh my god. And the flight attendant doesn’t even acknowledge him at first. Acknowledges me and says you need to calm down and stop cursing.”

CBS Denver also posted a photo taken from the woman’s phone.

Although the flight attendants took Haag to the front of the plane, Emily said they could have handled it better instead of offering to waive her bag fees and giving her a $200 voucher.

Meanwhile, the Charleston Aviation Authority Police Department took Haag in custody after the plane landed. He was later released on a $25,000 bond that bars “excessive” alcohol use and restricts from travelling to South Carolina and Colorado.

Frontier Airlines spokesman Richard Oliver also issued a statement to CBS4, saying “The safety and security of our passengers is our top priority at Frontier. We have been made aware of this situation and are working with the appropriate authorities.”

