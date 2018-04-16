'They Cut Off Her Breast': Rohingya Woman Recounts Myanmar Atrocities

“A soldier cut off her breast,” a witness recounted. “He held it up like this and showed us and it was shaking. He said if we screamed, they would do the same to us.”

Ever since the ethnic cleansing campaign against the Rohingya community broke out in Myanmar last August, rape has been used a weapon of terror by Myanmar forces.

PBS recently documented some of the most horrific accounts from survivors who lived in the village of Chut Pyin. They now live in squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh.

“I was shot and fell in the rice field. I could not get up, I was in so much pain. Then four soldiers raped me,” Jamila Khatun, 16, told FRONTLINE.

Nur Begum, another survivor, narrated an incident in which a woman, who was being raped, tried to fight back and was brutally attacked in response by a Myanmar soldier.

“A soldier cut off her breast,” she recounted. “He held it up like this and showed us and it was shaking. He said if we screamed, they would do the same to us.”

After that, several soldiers raped her.

Village leader and medic Rashan Ali said she treated 92 people in Chut Pyin.

"They were lacerated, they cut their breasts, then they shot them. I treated them with whatever I had," Ali said, adding a majority of the victims were children.

“Some of them could not bear it and they died,” he added.

Despite repeated denials from Myanmar, independent reporters and international human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch (HRW), have found evidence of mass sexual violence against Rohingya women in Myanmar.

HRW recently released a report about "widespread rape" against Rohingya women and girls as part of the state-sanctioned genocide of the ethnic community in the country. In October, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) medics, treating rape in camps on Bangladesh-Myanmar border revealed, Rohingya girls as young as 10 were sexually assaulted while fleeing violence in Myanmar.

More than 700,000 Rohingya people have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar since last year. Countless have been murdered and raped. However, despite being under the de-facto leadership of a Nobel Peace Prize winner, Aung San Suu Kyi, thousands of Rohingya people await justice.

