Social Media Raises Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars For Waffle House Hero

Tens of thousands of dollars have now been raised for James Shaw Jr. after he saved the lives of Waffle House patrons and started his own crowdfunding effort

A fundraiser for James Shaw, Jr., the man who wrestled a gun away from a shooter at a Waffle House restaurant earlier this week, has already raised tens of thousands of dollars.

Yashar Ali, a journalist based out of New York, was inspired to start the fundraiser not only due to Shaw’s heroism, but also because of his actions after the shooting. Shaw started his own GoFundMe page to help raise money for the families of the victims of the tragedy, amassing over $100,000 so far.

“Since that horrific shooting, he has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the victims and shown a level of humility that has inspired many of us,” Ali wrote on the crowdfunding page benefiting Shaw.

The proceeds of his fundraiser will go toward establishing a college fund for Shaw’s 4-year-old daughter and perhaps “a nice vacation,” Ali adds.

Shared on social media, the goal of $100,000 was more than three-quarters of the way of being reached by Tuesday afternoon.

Notably, several celebrities have shared the link to raise money for Shaw as well, noting his heroics and generosity while doing so. John Cryer, Busy Philipps, Alyssa Milano, and even Hillary Clinton shared the link, encouraging their followers to give what they could to Shaw.

Modest as he is (in interviews he has denied being a “hero”), Shaw is deserving of the money being raised by Ali. He saved lives by taking an opportunity to disarm a mass killer on Sunday morning, taking a bullet himself while doing so. His actions since Sunday have proven beyond doubt that he’s an amazing person with a generous spirit.

He may not believe himself to be a hero, but in many people’s eyes, James Shaw Jr.’s heroism is evident, admirable, and inspirational.