Sikh Cop Protects Muslim Man From Angry Mob At Temple

A heroic cop in India has restored everyone’s faith in humanity.

In a time when India keeps making headlines for disturbing stories of minorities being ill treated in the country, a Sikh cop proved otherwise.

Police officer Gagandeep Singh didn’t think once about his own safety before saving a Muslim man who was being attacked by an angry mob. The violent crowd was attacking the man identified as Irfan because he had a Hindu girlfriend and he was supposed to meet her at a temple in Uttarakhand.

Somehow, this information reached the mob and they decided to “teach the couple a lesson.” As soon as Singh came to know about the problem, he rushed to the location and threw himself amid the angry mob that was probably ready to lynch the Muslim man.

In the video footage, the mob can be heard screaming, “Get the Muslim,” “Lynch him,” “Kill him.”

People wanted to physically hurt Irfan, but Singh practically used his body as a shield to protect him.

“I held him close to myself and tried to take him away from the angry mob. I used my body as a shield to save him from the blows of the angry mob. It was with much difficulty that I was able to take him away,” he said.

The girl who was inside the temple was also reportedly safely escorted out from another exit by a female officer.

The 28-year-old brave officer said he was only doing his duty while protecting the man regardless of his religion. “If the issue is saving the life of a person, religion should not come in the way. I would have failed in doing my duty if I would not have saved him,” he told local media.

Soon after the video went viral on the internet, people rightfully commended Singh for his bravery.

I am deeply impressed by the heroic courage Gagandeep Singh displayed while saving a Muslim man from a mob in Uttarkhand. He did justice to both his uniform and turban. Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/NmBhnIrnCx — Ammara Ahmad (@ammarawrites) May 25, 2018

Brave police officer #GagandeepSingh saved a man from getting lynched in Uttrakhand.

Not all heroes wear capes... some of them wear a turban. pic.twitter.com/dHWUWXMWCL — Naved Moin (@moin_naved) May 25, 2018

India.

Mob of right-wing nationalists.



“Get the Muslim!”

“Lynch him!”

“Kill him!”



Sikh police officer witnesses.

Risks his own life.

Intervenes.



Let us all be so courageous.

Especially in the face of hate. pic.twitter.com/uYwEzFxEtB — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) May 25, 2018

Super Cop. Not all are corrupt. Some people in line of duty perform extraordinary job. Inspirational . Salute . Hats off. #GagandeepSingh pic.twitter.com/08RKhVC1ES — Deepak Nakra (@nakradeepak) May 26, 2018

RT @jaavedjaaferi: Proud of you #GagandeepSingh. You have shown what a cop should be in the line of duty. #Respect — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) May 26, 2018

We are quick to condemn those who take a life but we must be quicker to commend those who save one. #hero #GagandeepSingh https://t.co/OzS2rgy45z — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 26, 2018

