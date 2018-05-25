© Reuters, John Gress

Sikh Cop Protects Muslim Man From Angry Mob At Temple

Shafaq Naveed
“If the issue is saving the life of a person, religion should not come in the way. I would have failed in doing my duty if I would not have saved him.”

 

A heroic cop in India has restored everyone’s faith in humanity.

In a time when India keeps making headlines for disturbing stories of minorities being ill treated in the country, a Sikh cop proved otherwise.

Police officer Gagandeep Singh didn’t think once about his own safety before saving a Muslim man who was being attacked by an angry mob. The violent crowd was attacking the man identified as Irfan because he had a Hindu girlfriend and he was supposed to meet her at a temple in Uttarakhand.

Somehow, this information reached the mob and they decided to “teach the couple a lesson.” As soon as Singh came to know about the problem, he rushed to the location and threw himself amid the angry mob that was probably ready to lynch the Muslim man.

In the video footage, the mob can be heard screaming, “Get the Muslim,” “Lynch him,” “Kill him.”

People wanted to physically hurt Irfan, but Singh practically used his body as a shield to protect him.

“I held him close to myself and tried to take him away from the angry mob. I used my body as a shield to save him from the blows of the angry mob. It was with much difficulty that I was able to take him away,” he said

The girl who was inside the temple was also reportedly safely escorted out from another exit by a female officer.

The 28-year-old brave officer said he was only doing his duty while protecting the man regardless of his religion. “If the issue is saving the life of a person, religion should not come in the way. I would have failed in doing my duty if I would not have saved him,” he told local media.

Soon after the video went viral on the internet, people rightfully commended Singh for his bravery.

 

 

 

 

 

 

