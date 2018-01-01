Troll Sends Authorities To 12-Year-Old Gamer’s House In Swatting Prank

The boy was streaming a game when a "troll" found out where he lived and sent the police and paramedics to his residence. Thankfully, no shots were fired.

Swatting, the act of sending a SWAT team to a video game streamer’s house, is all too real, and it’s getting out of hand.

The latest incident involved a 12-year-old.

Peter “Rolly Ranchers” Varady, a YouTuber, was streaming games on his channel but hadn’t gained much of a following. As he streamed Fortnite last week, however, he got matched with a popular YouTuber named Cizzorz.

After Cizzorz urged his followers to follow Varady’s page, he gained 100,000 in a few days.

In no time, his fame turned into a nightmare as a person watching the kid’s stream called the police, telling them he and his family were about to hang themselves.

When law enforcement and paramedics showed up en masse, the family had to explain that the call had all been the product of an internet troll.

“I was scared because now people have our address, and I’m just scared now that people can do it again. Now they have the chance, and maybe I could get shot or something,” Varady told reporters.

According to The Daily Dot, the mystery caller behind this “prank” has threatened to do it again, so the police are trying to figure out who he or she is. But until then, things could get ugly fast.

While we’re grateful the pre-teen and his family are safe, internet users shouldn't be so willing to put people’s lives in danger. After all, “swatting” has proven deadly in the past, and the last thing we would like to see is a child being shot dead by officers all thanks to a prank call.