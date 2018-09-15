Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Destroys Trump On Obama, Media Criticism

Conway posted Obama’s “slip of tongue” — as fact-checked by Snopes — was rather different than Trump’s “ceaseless, shameless, and witless prevarication on virtually all topics, large and small.”

When President Obama said that he has been to “57 States,” very little mention in Fake News Media. Can you imagine if I said that...story of the year! @IngrahamAngle — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2018

There is no denying chief counselor to President Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway is one of his fiercest supporters; her husband, however, is — in the simplest of terms — not.

Often using his Twitter account to lambast the POTUS, George Conway — yet again — got down to doing what he does best.

This time, after Trump criticized former President Barack Obama for falsely claiming he visited 57 states during his 2008 presidential campaign (the U.S. has 50 states with some lists adding the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, taking the number to 52 states and jurisdictions) and took a renewed aim at the news media, Conway took to Twitter, annihilating the president.

Conway posted Obama’s “slip of tongue” — as fact-checked by Snopes — was rather different than Trump’s “ceaseless, shameless, and witless prevarication on virtually all topics, large and small.”

Needless to say, there’s a huge difference between an isolated slip of the tongue and ceaseless, shameless, and witless prevarication on virtually all topics, large and small. https://t.co/mvV8cgZLyp — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 15, 2018

Replying to Trump directly is, however, not Conway’s style. He usually resorts to retweeting the media coverage of Trump’s presidency — which the POTUS often laments is always “negative.”

He recently retweeted links to stories about Trump’s low approval ratings and former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort’s decision to co-operate with Robert Mueller’s Russian investigation.

Conway’s defiance considering his wife’s standing with the president is sure to cause ripples in their married life.

Recently, during an interview with Washington Post reporter Ben Terris, who was working on a profile of the chief counselor’s marriage, Trump’s chief counselor said her husband’s tweets were “disrespectful” and almost a violation of their “marital vows” but immediately after she wanted that comment to go as an anonymous source and not under her name.

Even as the profile was published, Conway— who wishes he had never introduced Kellyanne and Trump — seemed rather unperturbed of his wife crossness. In fact, mere hours after the profile was published, he retweeted a CNN analyst criticizing the White House.

A few days before the profile was published Conway tweeted a lying and cheating CEO's analogy to describe the president amidst the Omarosa Manigault Newman saga.

Interesting analogy. Likewise, what if a CEO routinely made false and misleading statements about himself, the company, and results, and publicly attacked business partners, company “divisions” (w/ scare quotes!), employees, and analysts, and kowtowed to a dangerous competitor? https://t.co/dTjUk7kApQ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 14, 2018

Read More Kellyanne Conway's Husband Says Trump Tweets Hurting Legal Case

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images