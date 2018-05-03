George Conway Debunks Giuliani’s Defense About Cohen’s Reimbursement

Giuliani said Trump’s reimbursement of Michael Cohen did not violate any federal laws, Kellyanne Conway’s husband does not think so.

President Donald Trump’s newly appointed lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, dropped a massive bombshell when he said that the president was aware of the hush money paid to adult actress Stormy Daniels.

Giuliani kept insisting the payment did not violate campaign laws because Michael Cohen paid Daniels out of his own pocket and was later reimbursed by Trump from personal funds.

However, there is at least one person who thinks Giuliani assessment of the situation is way off mark and it is none other than White house counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband and a famous attorney, George Conway.

He took to Twitter to post a link to the Federal Election Commission’s website that subtly nullified Giuliani’s defense of Trump’s payment to Daniels. The particular link explained how a gift or loan to a candidate “for the purpose of influencing” the election would be considered a donation to the campaign.

Therefore, according to the passage in Conway’s tweet, federal laws may still have been violated even if Cohen was reimbursed by Trump over time.

Not only this, he also retweeted Politico’s Emily Stephenson’s tweet that said reiterating the payment could be campaign-related and shared several other tweets on the same subject.

Giuliani on Fox re Stormy Daniels, still makes it sound campaign-related: “Imagine if that came out on Oct 15, 2016 in the middle of the, you know, last debate with Hillary Clinton...Cohen didn’t even ask. Cohen made it go away. He did his job.” — Emily Stephenson (@ewstephe) May 3, 2018

How admissions happen in Trumpworld:



April 5 - Trump says he didn’t know about pre-election Stormy Daniels payment



April 26 - Trump acknowledges Cohen represented him in the Stormy deal



Tonight - Giuliani says Trump personally repaid Cohen the $130K in Stormy deal — Jesse Byrnes (@jessebyrnes) May 3, 2018

This is obvious, but still should be said: Giuliani’s reveal that Trump repaid Cohen $130,000 for hush money to Stormy Daniels renders the repeated denials to the American people from POTUS and his press secretary false and untrue. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) May 3, 2018

Conway’s quiet protest of the president and his administration has been going on for quite some time. He has continuously posted tweets criticizing Trump, much to the surprise of news pundits, keeping in mind his wife’s job at the White House.

The tweets by Conway reflect what could be a huge legal battle for Trump. Ever since Giuliani’s admission on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News about Cohen’s payment to Daniels, legal experts have said the money helped salvage Trump’s reputation, therefore, it was used to influence the election campaign but Giuliani stood his ground.

In another interview , this time with The Washington Post, Giuliani claimed even though Trump reimbursed Cohen, he was not particularly aware of what the payment was being made for. During the interview, he also said the amount of money reimbursed to Cohen was $135,000 instead of the previously reported $130,000.

“I don’t know if he distinguished it from other things Cohen might have done for him during the campaign. I don’t know that; I don’t know that he distinguished it from other expenses that Cohen had for which he had to be reimbursed. He trusted Michael and Michael trusted him. Michael knew when he laid out the $135,000 he’d get it back and the president was always going to make sure he got it back — and enough money to pay the taxes,” Giuliani said in the interview.

He also kept claiming there was a lot confusion regarding the payment and Trump “only got the clear picture” when he explained it to him. He said neither Cohen nor Trump ever considered Daniels' payment a “campaign thing.”

“I also think, personally, neither one of them saw it as a campaign thing; they thought of it as a personal thing. Personal reputation, family, wife, harassment charge. She doesn’t want a lot of money? Pay her. Let her go away. Follow me?” he said.

Giuliani also claimed Trump was aware and very happy that he brought up the payment during Hannity’s interview.

“Oh, yeah, yeah. Sure, sure. He was well aware that at some point when I saw the opportunity, I was going to get this over with,” he said.

Giuliani’s defense that Trump repaid Cohen but was aware of for what is more than a little weak and, like Conway pointed it out, could still do damage to Trump.

Kellyanne Conway is yet to comment on her husband’s antics. She previously flipped out when asked about the anti-Trump tweets.

“We're now going to talk about other people's spouses and significant others just because they either work at the White House or CNN? Are we going to do that? You just went there. By definition, spouses have a difference of opinion when one is, I don't know, draining the joint bank account to support things maybe the other disagrees with. This is a fascinating, cross-the-Rubicon moment and I will leave it at that," said Conway, bashing CNN's Dana Bash.

