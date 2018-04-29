Georgia Cops Fatally Shoot Mentally Ill Somali Muslim Refugee

“We do not yet know all of the facts related to this incident. What we do know for sure is that mental illness should never be a death sentence,” said CAIR-Georgia's director.

Numb to this news, we need immediate justice for #ShukriAliSaid #SayHerName



Rest in power my dear sister. A life taken abruptly and cruelly by this brutal police state. pic.twitter.com/ukxV7K0XBU — Asha Noor (@AshaMNoor) April 29, 2018

A mentally ill Somali Muslim refugee was reportedly shot and killed by police officers in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Shukri Ali Said, 36, was fatally shot by cops after she reportedly refused to drop a knife, said Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR,) Said was suffering from a bipolar disorder along with “other mental illness.” Her family added she had to be taken to a hospital for medical health assistance, which is why her sister called 911 for help.

However, instead of helping Said, officers saw her near a school and a tried to get hold of her by Tasing her and using a “foam impact round.” Despite making several attempts, the cops failed to get rid of the knife Said was allegedly holding and that is when they opened fire and killed her.

Said was severely injured and she was later pronounced dead Emory Johns Creek Hospital in Georgia. The officers involved in the fatal shooting were not suspended from their job but were put on administrative leave.

CAIR’s Georgia chapter said they will investigate the incident.

“Shukri Said was and is loved by her family members, who called 911 out of love for her, not fear of her. We do not yet know all of the facts related to this incident. What we do know for sure is that mental illness should never be a death sentence,” said CAIR-Georgia director Edward Ahmed Mitchell.

He added that police failed to handle the incident appropriately given Said was mentally ill and needed special assistance.

“It is also possible that law enforcement reacted differently to Shukri, a Somali-American woman who was reportedly wearing a hijab and a dress at the time of the shooting, than they would have reacted to another individual,” said Mitchell.

#BlackDisabledLivesMatter #BlackMuslimLivesMatter #ALLBlackLivesMatter The murder of #ShukriAliSaid is a stark reminder of the increased and compounded violence that those at the nexus of disability Blackness Islam and womanhood face. 1/ — Azza ???? Altiraifi (@Azza_Alt) April 29, 2018

Georgia cops killed a Somali refugee yesterday.



Her name was #ShukriAliSaid — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) April 29, 2018

