Racist Georgia Woman Assaults Pregnant Black Soldier, Plays Victim

In yet another incident of systemic racism in the United States, a white woman was caught on camera abusing and assaulting two African-American soldiers – one of whom was pregnant.

The appalling incident took place inside Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen restaurant in Macon, Georgia, after a woman, identified as Judy Tucker, along with her son Robbie, approached the two service members, hurling racial and homosexual slurs at them.

The reason behind her racist tirade: the Tuckers were apparently reversing their car to park in a handicapped spot outside the restaurant when the soldiers reportedly drove around them and parked in a separate spot.

According to the witnesses, the 72-year-old woman and her son were enraged the service members did not wait for then to park their car, so they responded by approaching the duo once they were inside the eatery and proceeded to call them “gay black b*****s” and “dumb b******.” The son also asked the soldiers if “the military let lesbians serve?”

The entire incident was caught on camera.

“This Gentleman & his mom was hostile about the two soldiers not waiting for them to reverse back into there handicap parking spot for her handicapped husband instead they went around and proceeded to park in there own separate parking spot,” wrote LaKeycia Ward, the woman who uploaded the clip on social media. “So he then followed them inside the restaurant being verbally abusive calling them black lesbians shouting ‘the military lets lesbians serve?’”

Local publications have identified the victims as 34-year-old Stephanie Mitchell and 27-year-old Treasure Sharpe.

It is also important to mention the handicap placard reportedly belonged to Tucker’s husband, who cannot be seen anywhere in the video.

When other patrons and one the victims began filming her racist rant, Tucker appeared to have completely lost her cool.

“You do not have the right to take a picture of me,” the woman can be heard saying in the video as she and her son tried to snatch the phone. “Put that phone down.”

They apparently pushed one of the soldiers, who then informed her she was pregnant.

“First of all, look at me! I'm pregnant. Look at me — You're pushing a pregnant lady,” the woman said.

“Oh really? By her?” Robbie replied.

Some witnesses also claimed Tucker appeared to have hit the pregnant soldier as well.

The rioting family was soon kicked out of the restaurant and the police were called. Another video captured outside reportedly showed Tucker crying, appearing to play a victim as the officers arrested her while her daughter Angie stood by her side.

As reported by 11Alive.com, Tucker told the cops a woman was taping her so she tried to grab the phone. She then said another woman had grabbed her and scratcher her arm.

She said “it all started because she was white and it was a race issue” – despite the fact it all started because Tucker couldn’t tolerate someone not waiting for her to slowly park her car and instead driving around to park in another parking spot.

Tucker was booked in Bibb County Jail on simple battery charges and was later released on a $650 bond.

The restaurant where the brawl took police also released a statement.

“We were appalled by the behavior of the individuals who confronted the two female service members,” the Cheddar’s restaurant told local news outlet WMAZ. “Such behavior flies in the face of our values and those individuals are no longer welcome in our restaurant.”

