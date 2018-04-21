In 2018, Neo-Nazis Burn Swastika, Othala Rune And Make Hitler Salutes

The incident happened on April 21, 2018. However, the appalling pictures are more reminiscent of the 1950s when the Ku Klux Klan was at the height of its power.

Neo-Nazis held a swastika burning ceremony in Georgia during the weekend.

Photos from various sources show around two dozen tattoo-branded white supremacist setting fire to a 12-to-18-foot swastika and an othala rune. Both the symbols were once used by the Third Reich during World War II.

The Greenville Street Park rally was organized by the neo-Nazi political party National Socialist Movement. The rally was composed of only around 25 people, according to the New York Times. That makes it a lot smaller than the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, which resulted in a death of a 32-year-old anti-fascist protester.

However, it still doesn’t make it right. Honoring Adolf Hitler’s legacy should never be allowed in the first place.

The racist demonstration was protected by 700 law enforcement officers from 42 different agencies. The cops were reportedly there to maintain order and to prevent violence as seen in other such rallies throughout the country. However, when confronted by about 100 anti-fascists protesters, the militarized cops not just put up barricades but also arrested 10 of them — for the crime of wearing masks. The cops cited a seldom-used 1951 law, according to which, protesters are banned for wearing hoods or masks that hide their faces — a move that was supposed to deter the hooded Ku Klux Klan.

That’s ironic because in modern-day American, anti-fascists often cover their faces so as not be identified by neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

The rally was condemned by politicians as well as the general public.

Praying for Newnan,” Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle stated in a tweet. “We must condemn the bigotry spread by hate groups. Our thoughts are with Sheriff Yeager, city officials, and all law enforcement officers who are working to protect residents and we hope the protests remains nonviolent.”

I do not believe Nazis deserve free speech. You advocate mass murder & genocide, you lose the right. 1 Holocaust is 1 too many.



Our Greatest Generation fought a world war to put an end to Nazi tyranny. This is a mockery of the immense sacrifices of WW2.https://t.co/hepmFWs7H5 — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) April 24, 2018

