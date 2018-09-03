This Georgia School Is Reinstating Paddling To Punish Its Students

“In this school, we take discipline very seriously. There was a time where corporal punishment was kind of the norm in school and you didn't have the problems that you have.”

A school in Georgia has a unique way of ensuring discipline in its campus – it is reinstating paddling to punish its students.

The Georgia School of Innovation and the Classics in the state’s Hephzibah city reportedly sent letters of consent to parents asking for their permission before officially reinstating the punishment.

Under the policy, teachers will be authorized to spank a child on their behind using a wooden board.

“In this school, we take discipline very seriously. There was a time where corporal punishment was kind of the norm in school and you didn't have the problems that you have,” said Superintendent Jody Boulineau.

She added that about hundred parents had returned the letters back with one-third of them agreeing to the new form of punishment. Jody further added parents have full authority to disagree with the school’s stance.

However, parents who deny the punishment will have to agree to a suspension of up to five days as a form of punishment for their child.

“It's just one more tool that we have in our disciplinary toolbox that we can use,” Boulineau further added.

The form sent to parents gave details on how the punishment would be carried out.

It said that a student would be paddled after they commit a third offense and the child would be given no more than three strikes as a punishment.

“A student will be taken into an office behind closed doors. The student will place their hands on their knees or piece of furniture and will be struck on the buttocks with a paddle,” the form further read.

According to the form, the paddle will be 24 inches in length, six inches in width and 3/4 inches in thickness. Moreover, parents of a child who is about to be paddled will be informed before the punishment is carried out.

The superintendent said so far reactions of parents on the new policy are mixed. Some are happy and said the policy should have never been removed from schools whereas others were unhappy about it.

Using paddling as a form of punishment to ensure discipline is odd but it is not new in Georgia. It is legal there and in 19 other states as well, but has been out of practice for years now.

