Georgia Teens Wear White Bags Over Their Heads Resembling KKK

You really shouldn't be proud of the little KluKKKers, you should discipline them & teach them to be good & decent people instead of a Klan of racists.



When I was in school we had bonfires at our pep rallys, I have to wonder if Telfair County High School burns a cross at theirs. pic.twitter.com/wcsg3LcjXv — (((NyetMyCzar))) (@iMissMollyIvins) May 18, 2018

A group of Telfair County High School tennis players have found themselves in hot water after posting a photo that features the athletes wearing white bags over their heads in the style of Ku Klux Klan hoods.

According to The Root, the picture was snapped after their team lost a state tournament last week to a team with black players.

The superintendent spoke out to denounce the students’ behavior, deeming the photo “highly offensive.”

“We are in the process of finishing up the investigation and disciplining those students involved,” Superintendent Lenard Harrelson said Thursday.

It is unclear, however, what action the school plans to take against the teens.

The picture was initially posted on Snapchat, but it was ultimately captured and shared across other social networks.

Hopefully, this incident does not get swept under the rug and these students face real consequences for perpetuating racism and promoting a notorious hate group.

They should be suspended from school as well as benched from playing in a number of tennis matches for the remainder of the season and possibly next season. Furthermore, they should be required to complete some type of seminar, course, or educational conference around racial bias and insensitivity.

Regardless of what, exactly, the school chooses to do, the bottom line is that their behavior cannot be excused just because they are teens. They're old enough to know better.