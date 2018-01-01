German Couple Ran A Pedophilic Ring For 2 Years, Sold Son On Dark Web

Not only did the woman sell her son for money, reportedly charging up to $11,613 from each pedophile, she also sold his videos for huge amounts of money on the dark web.

A German mother’s gruesome crimes against her own child have shaken the country to its core and raised significant questions about its child protection laws.

Berrin T, along with her partner, Christian L, had been using her son as a sex slave to make money. The couple sold the kid on the dark web to customers and had been running the pedophilic sex ring like a business for more than two years.

The abhorrent mother and her partner were convicted of forced prostitution, rape, sexual and physical abuse, humiliation, and bondage in almost 60 separate identified acts.

The woman was jailed for 12 and a half years while the man, who is already a convicted child abuser, got 12 years in jail and a preventative detention order, which will keep him in prison for life. The sentence was reportedly shortened after the couple agreed to help investigators find other perpetrators in the criminal abuse of the 10-year-old boy.

The police have also arrested six others, who paid the couple for raping and sexually assaulting the boy, including a Spanish man, a Swiss citizen and three German men. All of the child abusers were jailed for 8 to 10 years.

One of the German men on trial, allowed to rape the child, wanted to kill the 10-year-old after he was done assaulting him.

The woman reportedly kept her son quiet about the abuse for two years after threatening to send her to foster care of he told anyone of their crimes.

Not only did the woman sell her son for money, reportedly charging up to $11,613 from each pedophile, she also sold videos of her child’s abuse for huge amounts of money on the dark web.

And the innocent boy’s torturous ordeal didn’t end there.

The couple, who lived in the town of Staufen, near Freiburg, also involved in sexual acts with the boy themselves. The judge Stefan Bürgelin said the abuse started as a morbid way, for the woman, to please her pedophilic partner and make sure he doesn’t go to another woman but was subsequently used as a business to make money.

The case has been deemed the worst of its kind in German history and has raised many questions over the incompetency of the child welfare system in the country, one the biggest being: How was a child allowed to live under the same roof as a convicted pedophile?

Wilhelm Rörig, a government-appointed envoy for abused minors, said the case has highlighted the flaws in the family courts system, which allowed the minor to be abused for such a long period of time, unchecked and unnoticed.

For a mother to resort to such filthy behavior only for a little wad of cash where she not only abused her child, let others rape him but also put his life danger, seems like a plot of a horror movie — unfortunately, it is not.

