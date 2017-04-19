Fake German Heiress Sentenced To Jail Gets Her Own Netflix Series

Anna Sorokin'sscandalous real-life story sounds like a Netflix series. In fact, she is about to get an actual Netflix series that will be most probably be penned by ShondaRhimes.

For several years, Anna Sorokin, 27, posed as Anna Delvey, afake German heiress, successfully swindlinghundreds and thousands of dollars in Manhattan from banks and rich friends.

Since 2013, she took money from banks in the name of supporting her arts-focused "Anna Delvey Foundation," bought designer clothes, paid $100 tips, and stayed at some of the most expensive hotels in New York.

How did she do it?

Well, most of the times, she got someone else to pay for her and never returned the money, according to a New York Magazine.She once conned a friend into financing a $62,000 trip to Morocco and another to buy her plane tickets to Venice.

"Delvey" also forged documents to dupe banks into thinking she had a net worth of $60 million while telling everyone her father was a Russian billionaire who sold solar panels.

To people who knew her,it seemed she had so much money that "she couldn't get rid of it fast enough," the magazine added.

But that was Anna Delvey.

Who was Anna Sorokin?

While Sorokin was indeed born in Russia and grew up in Germany, she isn't the daughter of a solar panel mogul. Her father is a truck driver. In 2011, she moved to London where she enrolled in Central St. Martin's Collegebut later dropped out and went back to Berlin. After interning at a public-relations firm's fashion department, she landed a coveted internship at Purple magazine and became Anna Delvey.

Sorokin's exploits came to an end at a Malibu treatment center where she got arrested and was extradited to New York.

She faces 15 years in jail.

Sorokin's life-story sounds like something out of a Netflix story and it seems it is actually going to be one because "Scandal" creator ShondaRhimes is reportedly going to pen a series for Netflix based on the fake German heiress life.

Sorokin is apparently ecstatic, so much so that she isn't concerned if she might be sentenced to prison for over a decade and is more interested in knowing which actress is going to play her.

"Oh, Anna’s aware," Neff Davis, a hotel concierge who is a friend of Sorokin, told Paper Magazine.

"She’s like, Okay, as long as Jennifer Lawrence or Margot Robbie play me. And I’m like everyone wants Lindsay Lohan to play you and she’s like, “Oh my god, no offense, but isn’t she like 30? My hair’s not even red anymore, did you tell them that?” She really, really wants Margot Robbie. She just watched I, Tonya in Rikers and thinks Margot is badass. I’m sure Margot Robbie would kill it. So that’s where her concern is. Her feelings are high and she lets none of the negativity bother her. She said she’s going to do what she has to do, and then she’ll get out. I feel like we’re like Thelma and Louise.

“I see no remorse,” Justice Diane Kieseltold Sorokin in court. “She seems more concerned about who is going to play her in the movie than what she’s done to the people she allegedly took advantage of."

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images