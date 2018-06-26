© Reuters/Patrick T. Fallon

Twitter Drags Getty For Gallery Ranking Female World Cup Fans’ Beauty

by
Alice Salles
After uploading a list of photos of the World Cup's "hottest" fans, Getty Images was dragged online for the lack of diversity and had to apologize.

Getty Images faced a great deal of backlash for posting a gallery with images of what it called “2018's World Cup sexiest fans.” 

However, the scrutiny wasn't solely because the gallery objectified female soccer fans. Apparently, the person(s) tasked with putting the photos together also completely forgot to include women who did not look like Barbie dolls.

The images of skinny and blue-eyed conventional beauties were all from around the globe and yet, not one escaped the stereotype. And what’s worse, Getty actually published the roundup and even shared it on Twitter, making it clear that there’s little to no oversight in its ranks and that the gallery’s lack of diversity was simply ignored by everyone who reviewed the product before it went live.

On Twitter, many people were outraged by the incident. Some even joked that Getty’s gallery is so 1970s.

After the gaffe, Getty removed the album and issued an apology, saying that the company regretted putting the list together.          

“We regret the error and have removed the piece. There are many interesting stories to tell about the World Cup and we acknowledge this was not one of them,” the statement said.

It’s disheartening to see that people in high editorial positions would allow this mistake to happen. After all, it’s 2018 and our beauty standards have come a long way. Is Getty not keeping up with the times?

