Fox News Guest Claims Trump Is The ‘Most Sound-Minded’ President Ever

Aliza Ali
“My book actually uses science and real data and true psychological theory to explain why it is quite possible that this president is the most sound-minded person to ever occupy the White House.”

 

 

President Donald Trump has a lot going on for him. From the  bombshell New York Times op-ed that talked about a "resistance" against the president from within the top ranks of the administration to excerpts from Bob Woodward’s upcoming book, Fear, claiming that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly described Trump as “unhinged” and “an idiot”, among many other claims.

But for a guest on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program, the reality television star-turned-politician ? a self-proclaimed “stable genius” ? might be the most psychologically fit occupant of the Oval Office ever.

“My book actually uses science and real data and true psychological theory to explain why it is quite possible that this president is the most sound-minded person to ever occupy the White House,” said Gina Loudon, a member of Trump’s “media advisory board” and author of the book Mad Politics.

Loudon, who has two master's degrees and a Ph.D. in psychological fields, is a longtime supporter of the commander-in-chief and often appears on cable news programs as a contributor.

“Literally, liberals’ heads are going to explode at what you just said,” Hannity replied.

“They’re exploding right now. That’s the fun part of the madness,” Loudon added, “just watching them go crazy over the fact that he’s really pretty unphased by them and I believe that and I know him.”

Later, Loudon took to Twitter to flack both her book and Trump.

 

The blistering New York Times op-ed discussed how some members of the administration – including the author – were working “diligently” to save the country from Trump’s bad decisions and disastrous policies.

The piece also detailed the president’s “erratic behavior,” his “impulsiveness” and “repetitive rants.”

Trump has often come under fire for his frequent outbursts on Twitter and he defended himself by saying he is “like, really smart” and is a “very stable genius.”

 

 

Trump To His Supporters: If I Get Impeached, It'll Be Your Fault

