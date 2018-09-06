Fox News Guest Claims Trump Is The ‘Most Sound-Minded’ President Ever

“My book actually uses science and real data and true psychological theory to explain why it is quite possible that this president is the most sound-minded person to ever occupy the White House.”

Gina Loudon: "My book actually uses science and real data and true psychological theory to explain why it is quite possible that this president is the most sound minded person to ever occupy the White House." pic.twitter.com/IuKEmBXKH0 — Contemptor (@TheContemptor) September 6, 2018

President Donald Trump has a lot going on for him. From the bombshell New York Times op-ed that talked about a "resistance" against the president from within the top ranks of the administration to excerpts from Bob Woodward’s upcoming book, Fear, claiming that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly described Trump as “unhinged” and “an idiot”, among many other claims.

But for a guest on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program, the reality television star-turned-politician ? a self-proclaimed “stable genius” ? might be the most psychologically fit occupant of the Oval Office ever.

“My book actually uses science and real data and true psychological theory to explain why it is quite possible that this president is the most sound-minded person to ever occupy the White House,” said Gina Loudon, a member of Trump’s “media advisory board” and author of the book Mad Politics.

Loudon, who has two master's degrees and a Ph.D. in psychological fields, is a longtime supporter of the commander-in-chief and often appears on cable news programs as a contributor.

“Literally, liberals’ heads are going to explode at what you just said,” Hannity replied.

“They’re exploding right now. That’s the fun part of the madness,” Loudon added, “just watching them go crazy over the fact that he’s really pretty unphased by them and I believe that and I know him.”

Later, Loudon took to Twitter to flack both her book and Trump.

My new book, #MadPoliticsDESTROYS #Woodward’s drivel about @realDonaldTrump.



My book is based on solid scientific research, fact, & knowing President Trump & his family.



His book is based on gossip, inuendo, & partisan fantasy. #PickYOURPoisonhttps://t.co/JZnGF2qChc — Gina Gentry Loudon (@RealDrGina) September 5, 2018

The blistering New York Times op-ed discussed how some members of the administration – including the author – were working “diligently” to save the country from Trump’s bad decisions and disastrous policies.

The piece also detailed the president’s “erratic behavior,” his “impulsiveness” and “repetitive rants.”

Trump has often come under fire for his frequent outbursts on Twitter and he defended himself by saying he is “like, really smart” and is a “very stable genius.”

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Banner / Thumbnail : ABC via Getty Images