Even Gingrich Thinks Trump Should Shut Up About Mueller And Do His Job

One of Trump’s most faithful supporters, New Gingrich, is telling the president to do his job and stop complaining about the Russia investigation already.

Gingrich: Trump's attacks on Mueller is a 'bad strategy' https://t.co/wXZLQ92xwt — Sandra Smith (@SandraSmithFox) March 20, 2018

Not all of President Donald Trump supporters take everything he says or does lightly. Some, like former Congressman and Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, tell him to stop complaining and start acting presidential.

During a recent Fox News appearance, Gingrich said that the president’s obsession with Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation is starting to get a bit ridiculous.

Recently on Twitter, the president has brought up Mueller and the investigation repeatedly. But while very few Republicans have condemned the president for his behavior, none went as far a Gingrich, who is a supporter of the president.

Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added...does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

A total WITCH HUNT with massive conflicts of interest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 19, 2018

The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

When asked if he thought the president’s behavior was justified, he answered:

"No, I don't think he's doing the right thing,” Gingrich said. Instead, he added, he must “quit doing this stuff.”

“He has lots of things to tweet about,” Gingrich then added. “The president ought to just drop this whole line of worrying about Mueller. Focus on being president. Mueller is going to be taken care of. Mueller, in the end, is, I think, not going to have anything substantive about the president.”

Then, he poked at Trump again and suggested he focus on his leadership instead of the investigation.

“Focus on tweeting about things that move his presidency forward. Every time he starts to think about Mueller, quit thinking about him and go back to the presidency.”

While we do recognize that Gingrich is not cautioning Trump to act presidential because he disagrees with the president, it is refreshing to see an actual Trump supporter call him out.

With Trump’s recent tweets about Mueller, many started fearing, once again, that the president was going to try to do something to stop the investigation. In response, the White House said that the president had no intentions of standing in Mueller’s way.

Still, it’s clear that the president is not happy with the investigation. And if he has any real confidence that Mueller will, indeed, find nothing, then why is he so worried in the first place?

Perhaps, he should listen to Gingrich if he has nothing to hide.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Flickr user Gage Skidmore