Girl Choked By Parent In Racially Charged Fight After Soccer Game

"All throughout the game, the parents were calling the players things like 'dirty Mexicans,' and other stuff I can't even repeat."

A New Mexico youth soccer league is looking into reports that a man choked and groped a 15-year-old player during a match.

An exchange of racial slurs soon erupted into a brawl during a match between Alameda 99, a team made up of mostly Hispanic girls, and Rio Galaxy, one of the Albuquerque area's elite soccer clubs, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Ana Garcia, the coach of Alameda 99, said the situation started to get rough when the opponents started to hurl taunts at her players.

"All throughout the game, the parents were calling the players things like 'dirty Mexicans,' and other stuff I can't even repeat," Garcia said.

Coach of Rio Galaxy Steve Kokulis denied the accusations, saying he didn’t hear any racial slurs being directed to the Alameda team by the parents of his players. In fact, blames the opponents for hurling anti-white remarks at his players, according to claims made by his team.

The game was tied and things got uglier when an Alameda player pushed a Rio Galaxy player and two more Rio Galaxy players jumped the Alameda girl, Garcia added.

A video was submitted to the league in which two Rio Galaxy players can be seen attacking Alameda players. Soon, other players also jumped in to either fight or attempt to break the fight.

Two players from the Alameda team, Bianca Retana, 15, and Miranda Retana, 16, who are sisters, were part of this unruly incident.

The two teenagers recounted the unfortunate incident.

Bianca said she jumped into the brawl to drag out her sister, who was neck-deep into the fight with the Rio players. While she was at it, she said, “A man came from behind her and placed her into a choke hold.”

“And then he pulled me closer to him. I screamed for him to stop and he wouldn't let go,” Bianca said.

“Finally, he let go...and I saw my coach. I ran up to her and I hugged her,” she added.

Aracely Chapa, a parent of two Alameda players, said she “saw a large man wrapping his arms around the girl,” and that Bianca's father intervened.

The alleged assaulter’s words further infuriated Chapa.

“Oh yeah, I touched your daughter all right,” the man told Bianca's father, according to Chapa.

Kokulis once again denied witnessing any such occurrence as, according to him, he didn't see any parent choking or assaulting a player "from where he was standing."

"Things got out of hand," Kokulis said. "It was unfortunate because it was a good game."

In the wake of such unprofessional attitude displayed by both sides, the teams have been suspended for one game.

The Associated Press initially took notice of the incident and reported it. Normally the AP doesn't disclose identities of alleged victims of sexual assault, but the Retana sisters and their family agreed to talk about it.

Santa Ana Pueblo Police were summoned to the scene but no arrests have been made yet.

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters