Girl With Cerebral Palsy Hailed As Hero For Saving Baby Brother

A 5-year-old with cerebral palsy knew exactly what to do when she saw her little brother fall into the family's pool. Now, her entire town is celebrating her.

Lexie Comeau-Drisdelle, a 5-year-old girl with cerebral palsy, is Canada’s new favorite hero after saving the life of her 1-year-old brother, Leeland.

On May 5, when Comeau-Drisdelle was readying to celebrate her fifth birthday, she noticed her brother walking to the backyard and jumping into the pool. While she is unable to walk and talk because of her condition, she screamed as loud as she could, pointing her finger to the door that leads to the backyard.

“I was upstairs changing for the party, her dad was picking up her older brother, and my mom was in the kitchen, when suddenly I just heard Lexie screaming,” her mother, Kelly Jackson, said. “I panicked and immediately thought ‘Oh no, she must have fallen off her chair.’”

Nancy Comeau-Drisdelle, the grandmother, promptly noticed the distressed child and that she had seen something in the backyard.

“I took off outside, and I’m not seeing him,” she said. “I ran, and he’s right by the edge [of the pool] and I took him out.”

Thanks to the girl’s quick thinking, her little brother turned out fine. And thanks to her admirable action, even the Halifax Regional Police took notice. On July 4, she got a special commendation from the agency.

On Twitter, Halifax Mayor Mike Savage also celebrated the little but mighty girl.

Heroes come in all sizes. It was a real pleasure to recognize young Lexi for alerting her mom when her toddler brother made a dash for the pool. @TonyMancini_NS pic.twitter.com/EFaIbBo3Wv — Office of the Mayor (@MikeSavageHFX) July 4, 2018

Her mother told reporters that the minute she noticed what her daughter had done, she couldn’t contain how proud she was.

“I hugged her, I cried, and I still thank her every day because, honestly, in that matter, two seconds makes a huge difference,” she said.

Now, the family is playing it safe by installing a gated fence around the pool.

“You don’t need to be able to walk and talk and have all your senses,” the girl's grandmother said. "You can still make yourself heard, and you can still help. And yes, she did save his life.”

We are all capable of great things. This time around, it was Comeau-Drisdelle who saved the day, and it was her loving dedication to her little brother that made her a true hero.

