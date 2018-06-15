Migrant Teen Changes Diaper Of Toddler Separated From Her Parents

“The government is literally taking kids away from their parents and leaving them in inappropriate conditions.”

Heartbreaking accounts of children being torn apart from their families are being discovered every day.

A teenager explained to an advocate how she taught other kids to change diapers of a 4-year-old girl at a U.S. Border Patrol facility in South Texas. The little girl had been separated from her aunty before being sent to the facility and there was no one to look after her except for the other kids who took care of her for three days.

According to Associated Press, the 16-year-old girl took care of the little girl after they had been kept in the same chain-link cage. Agents at the facility thought that the unidentified girl was even younger than four years of age because she was not talking with anyone.

Later, it was discovered that the girl spoke in K'iche, an indigenous Guatemalan language.

Michelle Brane, director of migrant rights at the Women’s Refugee Commission said the young girl was “so traumatized that she wasn’t talking,” adding that she “just curled up in a little ball.”

Later, the girl was reunited with her aunt who had been kept at another part of the facility.

The situations inside these cages are inhumane, to say the least.

As if the kids weren’t traumatized enough, Brane mentioned a Border Patrol officer screaming at a group of kids who were playing inside the cage. They were only 5-year-olds.

He added no books or toys were provided to these children to keep them occupied. “The government is literally taking kids away from their parents and leaving them in inappropriate conditions,” Brane told the AP. “If a parent left a child in a cage with no supervision with other 5-year-olds, they’d be held accountable.”

These children are being subjected to a brutal form of torture, because of a flawed policy being carried out as a bargaining chip by the Trump administration to get funding for a pointless border wall.

