Woman Sends Racist Message To Black Nanny Mistakenly, Then Fires Her

In yet another display of racism, discrimination and white entitlement, a couple fired their nanny just after hiring her – all thanks to her race.

Lynsey Plasco-Flaxman married Manhattan financier Joel Plasco and had two children. In 2016, the mother wanted to hire a nanny for her kids because the last one didn’t work out for them.

That’s when Giselle Maurice was hired, but when she went to meet Plasco-Flaxman, her new employer threw her out because the nanny was an African-American. She was so flustered to see a black woman at her door, she messaged her husband that read, “NOOOOOOOOOOO ANOTHER BLACK PERSON.”

She sent this racist message twice; however, the person on the receiving end wasn’t Plasco, it was Maurice. Plasco-Flaxman had mistakenly fired off the message to the nanny who had showed up at her house to take care of her children.

It was Maurice’s first day at work but all she experienced was her employer’s bigoted behavior. After realizing her mistake, instead of being apologetic, Plasco-Flaxman fired the experienced caretaker, claiming she was feeling “uncomfortable” for the woman to be around her kids.

Plasco-Flaxman claimed the couple had a bad experience with a black nanny earlier and wanted a Filipina this time.

Now the 44-year-old nanny is suing the couple for discrimination and lost wages.

Maurice was hired for six-months on a salary of $350 per day. That is a lot of money.

“I want to show them, look, you don't do stuff like that,” she said. “I know it's discrimination.”

According to Maurice, the couple only paid her for a single day of work before sending her back in an Uber.

On the other hand, Plasco said his wife wasn’t racist. “My wife had sent her something that she didn't mean to say. She's not a racist. We're not racist people. But would you put your children in the hands of someone you've been rude to, even if it was by mistake? Your newborn baby? Come on!” he said.

“My wife was two months off having a baby, suffering from a very difficult situation. You’re going to go after someone like that? That’s not a very nice thing to do,” he continued.

Maurice responded to Plasco’s assertion, claiming she was a professional. “This is my reputation. Why would I do something to a baby?' she said. “I was willing to work with her and prove her wrong, but it was her conscience, and she couldn't work with me anymore.”

According to the nanny, she first tried to settle the dispute, but when the couple started blaming her and refused to be reasonable, she filed a lawsuit.

“I'm not someone who has millions of dollars lying around to just pay off people that are coming after me for extortion,” said Plasco.

What the Plascos need to understand is that being racist to anyone is never good, and then instead of being sorry, defending their bigoted behavior will only make matters worse and sets a bad example for their kids.

