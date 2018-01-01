Giuliani Admits He Was Paid To Write Letter Contradicting US Position

Rudy Giuliani’s letter to President Klaus Iohannis suggested Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA)’s efforts are too harsh and advocates amnesty.

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani admitted he was paid to write a letter to Romania’s president that contradicted the United States government’s official position, throwing doubt on the U.S.’ stance on anti-corruption tactics.

Giuliani’s letter to President Klaus Iohannis suggested Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA)’s efforts are too harsh and advocated for amnesty for those prosecuted and convicted under the DNA’s direction — directly opposing the American government’s support of the program.

In an interview with Politico, the former New York mayor said he wrote the letter for global consulting firm Freeh Group and noted “[t]hey are paying my fee.” Giuliani did not disclose the fee amount. Freeh Group is representing a defendant convicted of corruption by the DNA.

The news development has drawn shock and outrage from politicians.

“If Rudy Giuliani wants to be Trump’s lawyer and chief spokesman, he should not be taking public foreign policy positions like this on behalf of other paid clients,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) told Politico.

This is not the first time Trump’s attorney has acted on behalf of foreign entities as he has represented clients in Brazil, Colombia, and Iranian resistance group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq.

His work outside the U.S. puts into question Giuliani’s country loyalty and trustworthiness as the president’s apparent spokesperson. Not only is he undermining America’s foreign policy initiatives, but he’s profiting off of his lobbying efforts too. While legal experts tell Politico, his work is not unethical, Giuliani’s strategy suggests he will represent anyone — regardless of politics or morals — as long as he’s paid.

Banner/thumbnail photo credit: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts