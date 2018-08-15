Rudy Giuliani Dismisses Facts As Being 'In The Eye Of The Beholder'

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, interviewed on CNN, said facts are subjective things...but then insisted that a former White House aide was a liar.

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani believes his client is one of the most honest presidents in our nation’s history.

In an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Giuliani defended Trump against assertions by the host that indicated otherwise.

“If fact-counting is anything, we've never had anybody with the level of mendacity that he has,” Cuomo insisted.

Facts are subjective, Giuliani contended. “It's in the eye of the beholder,” he said, and when Cuomo tried to counter that argument, Giuliani backed up his bold statement on facts by saying “nowadays they are.”

Despite this strange and ludicrous understanding regarding the truth, Giuliani was fast to call one of Trump’s biggest critics in recent days a liar, targeting Omarosa Manigault-Newman and the claims she made in a new book she just published.

Manigault-Newman has said that Trump used the N-word during his campaign. She also makes contentions about legal matters that Trump is worried about, suggesting that the president knew about hacked Democratic National Committee emails before they were released by Wikileaks during the 2016 campaign season.

In his interview with Cuomo, Giuliani said Manigault-Newman is a liar.

“I know she's lying because I was on the campaign more than she was. I was closer to him than she was. I was, from about June to November, I was with him 24 hours a day,” he said.

But he didn’t stop there. Giuliani also defended Trump’s comments he made on Twitter about Manigault-Newman, in which he used racist and sexist language, describing her as a “dog.”

Although not directly saying it was OK to do so, Giuliani tried to appeal to viewers’ sympathies in answering whether that was appropriate. “You know, it's horrible when you get betrayed by people you try to help,” he explained.

Trump is a noted liar, and those speaking out publicly against him and his despicable behavior ought to be heard. Giuliani, meanwhile, in defending Trump’s lies, is himself lying. There’s no way that Trump’s legal counsel can account for his client’s behavior 100 percent of the time, and any honest lawyer would know better than to assert such a claim.

Banner/thumbnail image credit: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters