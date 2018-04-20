Giuliani Loses It When He's Forced To Argue With Himself From 1998

CNN's Andrew Cuomo asked Giuliani why, in 1998, he said the president absolutely had to comply with a subpoena order, but in 2018, he thinks the opposite.

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and current legal counsel for President Donald Trump, was forced to confront his own hypocrisy on cable news on Friday morning — and he didn’t take it very well.

Andrew Cuomo, who hosts CNN’s "New Day," had Giuliani on as a guest to answer questions about the ongoing Russia investigation. At one point Cuomo asked Giuliani about Trump possibly being subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller, and made reference to a comment made in 1998 by Giuliani that the “president can’t duck a subpoena,” which at the time referred to former President Bill Clinton.

Without contesting whether he said that or not, Giuliani was adamant that that could never happen. “I never heard of a subpoena for the president’s person,” he responded. “Let’s distinguish between a subpoena for documents and a subpoena that takes the President out of the Oval Office and puts him in front of a grand jury or hearing. Can’t do it. Can’t do the second. You can do the first.”

“You never made that distinction before,” Cuomo responded.

“It never would’ve occurred to me they would try to subpoena the president,” Giuliani retorted.

But Cuomo came prepared with the receipts, and played a video clip of Giuliani saying that the president must comply with a special investigation’s subpoena in 1998.

Here’s what Giuliani said in 1998:

"You got to do it. I mean, you don't have a choice. There is a procedure for handling that. You go before a judge and a judge decides whether or not he has a recognizable exemption or privilege from testifying. And if a judge decides he doesn't then you have to testify. You don't have a choice about that."

But during the entirety of the video clip, Giuliani attempted to filibuster himself, shouting over what he said in 1998 and telling Cuomo him quoting himself was “unfair.”

Earlier this month, Giuliani claimed that the president cannot be subpoenaed. This morning he started shouting over a 1998 clip in which he himself made the opposite argument during the investigation of President Clinton pic.twitter.com/bi2TRepSCD — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 18, 2018

“What you're doing right now is extremely unfair, the reason why people don't come on this show,” Giuliani said, going onto lambasting reporting relating to an alleged affair between adult film actress Stormy Daniels and the president, for some reason.

The pivot even caught Cuomo off-guard. “What does that have to do with this?” he asked.

The change in subject was obviously a diversion tactic by Giuliani, who didn’t want to face the facts. In 1998, he said the president could get subpoenaed; 20 years later, in defending a Republican president, he said the opposite.

The inconsistency by Giuliani highlights the hypocrisy that is present within this administration on an almost daily basis. What’s more, it demonstrates that, for Trump’s legal defense, Giuliani will be relying upon a favorite defense that the president frequently employs — feigned rage and suggestive hand-waving.

Unfortunately for Trump, that kind of defense, while likable within his base, won’t hold up in a court of law.