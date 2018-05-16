Giuliani Says Mueller Has No Idea What He Is Doing

“The special counsel's office doesn't seem to have that sort of understanding that they're interfering with things that are much bigger than them.”

Full Video of the #RudyGiuliani interview from Laura Ingraham tonight. Including where he calls @MichaelAvenatti a "make-believe lawyer". https://t.co/weUpNQqJWx — Kevinly Father ???? ???? ???? ???? (@KevinlyFather) May 17, 2018

President Donald Trump’s latest addition to the legal team, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, has been making headlines ever since he disclosed the president reimbursed Michael Cohen for the payment to Stormy Daniels.

And it seems he is not going to be leaving the spotlight anytime soon.

In a latest interview, this time with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, who has had her fair share of controversies, Giuliani said Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office, which is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, has no idea who they are dealing with.

In the interview, the former New York mayor, kept emphasizing on the “witch hunt” going against Trump. He also said if the special counsel was going to present a “fair report” they would have don’t it by now. Giuliani also insisted the ongoing investigation was not “good for the American people.”

He also insisted no president has been “tortured” the way Trump is.

"Mueller should now bring this to a close," said Giuliani, the former mayor of New York. "It's been a year. He's gotten 1.4 million documents, he's interviewed 28 witnesses. And he has nothing, which is why he wants to bring the president into an interview."

"It's about time to say enough. We've tortured this president enough," he added.

But the most shocking comment from Giuliani came when he insisted the investigation was “interfering” with something “bigger than them.”

What that “bigger” thing is, he did not explain.

“The special counsel's office doesn't seem to have that sort of understanding that they're interfering with things that are much bigger than them,” he said.

He also revealed that his team has written five letters to the special counsel and has gotten no response.

In an interview laden with eyebrow-raising statements, he kept insisting he wanted to get the “Hilary Clinton treatment” for the president but was over ruled.

He also said if the Russian investigation report is “unfair,” he is ready to “rip it apart” and get vindicated in court.

On the matters of indicting a president, Giuliani said Mueller has agreed according to the Department of Justice rules; the sitting president cannot be indicted. To make this point, the former mayor of New York, again cited Former President Bill Clinton and when he was subpoenaed. Giuliani’s stance on the same matter was quite the contrary in 1998.

Although, Giuliani said the president is not planning on firing Mueller, his visible disdain for the ongoing investigation and probable refusal of the president’s interview with the special counsel may cause delay in the investigation he is so eager to “wrap.”

