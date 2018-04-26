Golden State Killer Threatened 'A Load Of Death' On Neighbors' Dog

Grant Gorman, who once lived behind Joseph James DeAngelo (a.k.a. the Golden State Killer), recalls how his "angry" neighbor once threatened the family dog.

A former neighbor of the man who authorities say is the infamous Golden State Killer said that he once threatened to kill his family’s pet dog.

Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, was arrested this week for his role as the serial murderer. Authorities believe that as the Golden State Killer, DeAngelo was responsible for at least 12 murders as well as dozens of rapes during the 1970s and 1980s.

DeAngelo was an angry neighbor, said Grant Gorman, who used to live behind the ex-cop. DeAngelo threatened to “deliver a load of death” to the Gorman family’s pet rottweiler if the dog didn’t stop barking, leaving an angry voicemail explaining as much to the Gormans in 1994.

“This guy just had this anger that was just pouring out of him. He’d just be yelling at nothing in the backyard, pacing in circles,” Gorman added.

Gorman also said that DeAngelo once came over to his house, angry, because Gorman’s mother Sonja was running the lawnmower.

“He was the kind of person you didn't want to make mad,” she said. “There were enough times where we just knew not to bother him and not to incite him.”

It took many years for enough evidence to discover DeAngelo’s sinister past. Hopefully, with his arrest, the families of his victims can find some closure after living so long without it, especially knowing that DeAngelo will likely be behind bars for the rest of his life.