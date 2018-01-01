GOP Strategists Blame Saccone’s ‘Pornstache’ For Pennsylvania Loss

The bizarre accusation is in line with GOP’s history of turning against their own candidates after facing a loss.

GOP candidate Rick Saccone's special election loss in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District should serve as a major red flag for fellow Republicans as November approaches.

The district was previously won by Donald Trump in a landslide. The fact that this was even a close call should worry the GOP that a blue wave is coming.

Meanwhile, according to some Republicans, the loss is not indicative of the tumultuous state of the Republican Party. Instead, they believe it only happened because Saccone has a “pornstache.”

Yes. You read that right.

Jason Miller, a former aide to Trump’s campaign, said in an interview, “He came across as establishment. And I think that’s part of the problem. He’s in the Statehouse. He very much sounds like he’s already part of Washington. You flip on the TV there ... and a lot of it looks really cookie-cutter, like, we’re Washington, and we’re here to help.”

Corry Bliss, executive director of the Congressional Leadership Fund super PAC, thought any Republican capable of performing day to day bodily functions would have won this seat but Saccone.

“This may not be nice to say: The fact is that the Saccone campaign was a joke. If we had a candidate who could walk and chew gum at the same time, we would have [easily] won the race,” he said.

A Pennsylvania based Republican strategist blamed entirely different for Saccone’s loss, “It's a pornstache,” he said. “He should have lost the mustache."

These scathing statements may come as shock but history shows that Republicans have a habit of scapegoating one or more of their own for any embarrassing defeat they face.

In 2017, when Roy Moore lost the Alabama seat, an overwhelmingly red state much like Pennsylvania, GOP blamed the loss on Steve Bannon.

Josh Holmes, who heads a conservative group called Cavalry, seethed, “Before we get the results, I'd just like to thank Steve Bannon for showing us how to lose the reddest state in the union and Governor Ivey for the opportunity to make this national embarrassment a reality.”

Similarly, President Trump distanced himself from Ed Gillespie after he lost Virginia gubernatorial race to Ralph Northam.

“Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before!” said the president.

Read More Trump Discusses Oprah, Drug Dealers And 2020 Campaign At Raucous Rally

Thumbnail / Banner : Brendan McDermid / Reuters